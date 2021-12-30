ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TC Energy Corp. (TRP) Declares $0.87 Quarterly Dividend; 6.5% Yield

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

TC Energy Corp. (NYSE: TRP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per share, or $3.48 annualized. The...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Owens Corning (OC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 34.6% to $0.35; 1.6% Yield

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, or $1.4 annualized. This is a 34.6% increase from the prior dividend of $0.26. The dividend will...
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan (JPM) Raises Quarterly Dividend 11.1% to $1.00; 2.6% Yield

JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, or $4 annualized. This is an 11.1% increase from the prior dividend of $0.90. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 6, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of October 5, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Oracle (ORCL) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend; Buyback Raised by $10B

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, or $1.28 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 6, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.
StreetInsider.com

Sysco Corp. (SYY) Declares $0.47 Quarterly Dividend; 2.5% Yield

Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

First Financial (THFF) Declares $0.53 Semi-Annual Dividend; 2.4% Yield

First Financial (NASDAQ: THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend of $0.53 per share, or $1.06 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Gentex Corp (GNTX) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 1.4% Yield

Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 19, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
StreetInsider.com

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend; 3.4% Yield

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022, with an ex-dividend...
StreetInsider.com

American Express (AXP) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

American Express (NYSE: AXP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, or $1.72 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022,...
StreetInsider.com

Encore Wire (WIRE) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend; 0.1% Yield

Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share, or $0.08 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 21, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of...
StreetInsider.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.2% to $0.54; 3.8% Yield

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. This is a 10.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.49. The dividend will be payable on...
StreetInsider.com

Morningstar (MORN) Raises Quarterly Dividend 14.3% to $0.36; 0.5% Yield

Morningstar (NASDAQ: MORN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, or $1.44 annualized. This is a 14.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.315. The dividend will be payable on January...
StreetInsider.com

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Heliogen

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN) ("ATHN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen") at ATHN's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, December 28, 2021.
StreetInsider.com

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Tops Q1 EPS by 16c, Offers Q2 Guidance

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) reported Q1 EPS of $2.16, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $2.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470 million versus the consensus estimate of $460.17 million.
StreetInsider.com

TD Securities Upgrades Range Resources (RRC) to Hold

TD Securities analyst Aaron Bilkoski upgraded Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) from
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Upgrades ReneSola Ltd. (SOl) to Buy

Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen upgraded ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE: SOl) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $10.00
pulse2.com

Costamare Stock (CMRE): Quarterly Dividend Declared

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends. These are the details. Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends of US $0.476563 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR B), US $0.531250 per share on its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR C), US $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR D) and US $0.554688 per share on its 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR E). The dividend for the Series B Preferred Stock, the Series C Preferred Stock, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock is for the period from October 15, 2021, to January 14, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022 to all holders of record as of January 14, 2022 of Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock.
