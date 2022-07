4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbus metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbus, OH metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 101 cities and towns in Columbus.

#30. Buckeye Lake, OH

- 1-year price change: +$48,787 (+27.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$115,564 (+102.6%)

- Typical home value: $228,220 (#60 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Grandview Heights, OH

- 1-year price change: +$49,513 (+10.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,820 (+42.6%)

- Typical home value: $521,885 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Worthington, OH

- 1-year price change: +$49,976 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,305 (+44.9%)

- Typical home value: $439,723 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Kirkersville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$50,002 (+27.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,915 (+66.3%)

- Typical home value: $233,119 (#58 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Hilliard, OH

- 1-year price change: +$51,801 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$123,320 (+54.2%)

- Typical home value: $350,767 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Riverlea, OH

- 1-year price change: +$52,862 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,109 (+29.0%)

- Typical home value: $529,938 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Saint Louisville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$53,367 (+23.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,625 (+74.4%)

- Typical home value: $278,145 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Carroll, OH

- 1-year price change: +$53,775 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,703 (+62.2%)

- Typical home value: $377,249 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Blacklick, OH

- 1-year price change: +$53,793 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,454 (+64.1%)

- Typical home value: $336,601 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Plain City, OH

- 1-year price change: +$54,116 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,291 (+51.8%)

- Typical home value: $449,179 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Shawnee Hills, OH

- 1-year price change: +$56,647 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,652 (+48.4%)

- Typical home value: $422,224 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Canal Winchester, OH

- 1-year price change: +$56,954 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,259 (+59.7%)

- Typical home value: $367,148 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Westerville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$57,293 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$139,156 (+49.7%)

- Typical home value: $419,408 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Delaware, OH

- 1-year price change: +$57,757 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,496 (+55.8%)

- Typical home value: $356,100 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Lithopolis, OH

- 1-year price change: +$59,289 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,733 (+56.0%)

- Typical home value: $355,756 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Ostrander, OH

- 1-year price change: +$61,362 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,526 (+56.5%)

- Typical home value: $422,428 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Pataskala, OH

- 1-year price change: +$62,540 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,464 (+80.2%)

- Typical home value: $344,703 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Pickerington, OH

- 1-year price change: +$63,450 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$142,196 (+59.5%)

- Typical home value: $381,156 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Upper Arlington, OH

- 1-year price change: +$65,202 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$183,893 (+44.2%)

- Typical home value: $600,173 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Sunbury, OH

- 1-year price change: +$66,031 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$143,131 (+53.5%)

- Typical home value: $410,802 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#10. New Albany, OH

- 1-year price change: +$68,294 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,268 (+42.2%)

- Typical home value: $559,992 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Beechwood Trails, OH

- 1-year price change: +$69,332 (+23.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,740 (+77.6%)

- Typical home value: $365,512 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Johnstown, OH

- 1-year price change: +$69,482 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$165,755 (+76.7%)

- Typical home value: $381,809 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Powell, OH

- 1-year price change: +$71,365 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,854 (+38.8%)

- Typical home value: $525,642 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Marble Cliff, OH

- 1-year price change: +$72,418 (+9.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$237,091 (+40.5%)

- Typical home value: $822,677 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Granville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$72,730 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,970 (+60.4%)

- Typical home value: $472,839 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Radnor, OH

- 1-year price change: +$75,431 (+25.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,875 (+65.6%)

- Typical home value: $368,279 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Dublin, OH

- 1-year price change: +$77,405 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$169,443 (+45.2%)

- Typical home value: $544,498 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Alexandria, OH

- 1-year price change: +$85,932 (+25.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,113 (+88.8%)

- Typical home value: $418,970 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Galena, OH

- 1-year price change: +$86,104 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,008 (+41.9%)

- Typical home value: $562,132 (#3 most expensive city in metro)