Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cape Coral metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Lehigh Acres, FL

- 1-year price change: +$96,859 (+45.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,330 (+100.5%)

- Typical home value: $309,900 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. North Fort Myers, FL

- 1-year price change: +$109,522 (+47.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,340 (+88.8%)

- Typical home value: $338,703 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Fort Myers, FL

- 1-year price change: +$121,681 (+46.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,833 (+75.6%)

- Typical home value: $382,935 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Cape Coral, FL

- 1-year price change: +$144,571 (+50.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$208,300 (+93.5%)

- Typical home value: $431,007 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Bokeelia, FL

- 1-year price change: +$150,162 (+44.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$228,653 (+87.6%)

- Typical home value: $489,612 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Alva, FL

- 1-year price change: +$154,395 (+46.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$229,340 (+90.0%)

- Typical home value: $484,036 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Estero, FL

- 1-year price change: +$169,815 (+48.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$206,642 (+65.7%)

- Typical home value: $521,087 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Bonita Springs, FL

- 1-year price change: +$199,456 (+49.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$245,735 (+69.0%)

- Typical home value: $602,113 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Saint James City, FL

- 1-year price change: +$207,086 (+53.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$280,911 (+88.9%)

- Typical home value: $596,719 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Fort Myers Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$242,381 (+46.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$317,862 (+71.2%)

- Typical home value: $764,529 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Miromar Lakes, FL

- 1-year price change: +$402,569 (+47.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$494,203 (+65.2%)

- Typical home value: $1,251,853 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Sanibel, FL

- 1-year price change: +$450,804 (+49.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$564,025 (+71.4%)

- Typical home value: $1,354,391 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Captiva, FL

- 1-year price change: +$551,904 (+43.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$727,235 (+67.0%)

- Typical home value: $1,812,301 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Boca Grande, FL

- 1-year price change: +$1,211,188 (+55.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,752,196 (+106.1%)

- Typical home value: $3,403,574 (#1 most expensive city in metro)