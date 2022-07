Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Beckley metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Beckley, WV metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 40 cities and towns in Beckley.

#30. Midway, WV

- 1-year price change: +$5,218 (+7.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,764 (+26.2%)

- Typical home value: $71,104 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Sophia, WV

- 1-year price change: +$5,317 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$17,300 (+33.4%)

- Typical home value: $69,155 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Scarbro, WV

- 1-year price change: +$5,347 (+9.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$17,300 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $64,344 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Arnett, WV

- 1-year price change: +$5,481 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,062 (+31.6%)

- Typical home value: $58,526 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Dry Creek, WV

- 1-year price change: +$5,564 (+11.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$12,633 (+29.0%)

- Typical home value: $56,269 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Dorothy, WV

- 1-year price change: +$5,969 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$12,426 (+39.9%)

- Typical home value: $43,531 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Lester, WV

- 1-year price change: +$6,254 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$16,171 (+28.2%)

- Typical home value: $73,559 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Rock Creek, WV

- 1-year price change: +$6,474 (+10.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$13,860 (+24.5%)

- Typical home value: $70,354 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Fairdale, WV

- 1-year price change: +$7,694 (+9.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$17,764 (+24.9%)

- Typical home value: $89,086 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Glen Daniel, WV

- 1-year price change: +$7,924 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$18,299 (+23.4%)

- Typical home value: $96,544 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Ansted, WV

- 1-year price change: +$8,356 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$18,299 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $82,381 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Beckley, WV

- 1-year price change: +$8,835 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$20,675 (+29.5%)

- Typical home value: $90,666 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Bolt, WV

- 1-year price change: +$8,915 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$18,196 (+24.8%)

- Typical home value: $91,480 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Coal City, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,673 (+13.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$19,071 (+29.6%)

- Typical home value: $83,556 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Mac Arthur, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,681 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$21,725 (+35.5%)

- Typical home value: $82,901 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Crab Orchard, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,945 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$22,383 (+30.5%)

- Typical home value: $95,752 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Bradley, WV

- 1-year price change: +$10,254 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$21,391 (+27.2%)

- Typical home value: $100,162 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Meadow Bridge, WV

- 1-year price change: +$10,281 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$12,787 (+17.8%)

- Typical home value: $84,450 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Oak Hill, WV

- 1-year price change: +$10,328 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$12,787 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $94,972 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Piney View, WV

- 1-year price change: +$10,540 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$19,783 (+26.9%)

- Typical home value: $93,452 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Prosperity, WV

- 1-year price change: +$11,296 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$23,290 (+26.4%)

- Typical home value: $111,484 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Stanaford, WV

- 1-year price change: +$12,413 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$28,188 (+27.0%)

- Typical home value: $132,722 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Shady Spring, WV

- 1-year price change: +$13,481 (+10.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$29,727 (+26.8%)

- Typical home value: $140,473 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Beaver, WV

- 1-year price change: +$13,745 (+10.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,262 (+26.2%)

- Typical home value: $150,764 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Fayetteville, WV

- 1-year price change: +$13,784 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,262 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $115,048 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Cool Ridge, WV

- 1-year price change: +$16,238 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,750 (+26.8%)

- Typical home value: $150,210 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Lookout, WV

- 1-year price change: +$16,756 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,750 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $100,711 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Daniels, WV

- 1-year price change: +$17,438 (+9.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,295 (+24.9%)

- Typical home value: $206,877 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Danese, WV

- 1-year price change: +$17,710 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,295 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $104,549 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Ghent, WV

- 1-year price change: +$28,308 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,744 (+29.4%)

- Typical home value: $245,293 (#1 most expensive city in metro)