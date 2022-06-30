scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Alexandria metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Alexandria, LA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Colfax, LA

- 1-year price change: $-221 (-0.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$7,474 (+9.1%)

- Typical home value: $89,505 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Pollock, LA

- 1-year price change: +$10,791 (+8.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$26,399 (+22.8%)

- Typical home value: $141,950 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Hineston, LA

- 1-year price change: +$11,002 (+7.3%)

- 5-year price change: $-11,031 (-6.4%)

- Typical home value: $161,740 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Lecompte, LA

- 1-year price change: +$11,764 (+7.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$13,779 (+8.9%)

- Typical home value: $168,925 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Glenmora, LA

- 1-year price change: +$12,685 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,817 (+10.7%)

- Typical home value: $152,910 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Alexandria, LA

- 1-year price change: +$13,571 (+9.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,402 (+10.1%)

- Typical home value: $156,364 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Forest Hill, LA

- 1-year price change: +$14,423 (+8.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$4,069 (+2.1%)

- Typical home value: $195,632 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Ball, LA

- 1-year price change: +$14,812 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: $-4,365 (-2.6%)

- Typical home value: $165,049 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Elmer, LA

- 1-year price change: +$14,946 (+8.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$11,836 (+6.3%)

- Typical home value: $199,062 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Cheneyville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$15,786 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$26,367 (+23.1%)

- Typical home value: $140,676 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Pineville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$16,284 (+9.5%)

- 5-year price change: $-4,053 (-2.1%)

- Typical home value: $187,818 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Boyce, LA

- 1-year price change: +$17,527 (+8.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,539 (+0.7%)

- Typical home value: $221,070 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Deville, LA

- 1-year price change: +$20,163 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$25,406 (+14.6%)

- Typical home value: $198,844 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Woodworth, LA

- 1-year price change: +$26,973 (+9.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$35,345 (+13.0%)

- Typical home value: $307,280 (#1 most expensive city in metro)