Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Anniston metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#10. Hobson City, AL

- 1-year price change: $-3,270 (-5.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$11,561 (+27.5%)

- Typical home value: $53,674 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. West End-Cobb Town, AL

- 1-year price change: +$3,982 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$9,805 (+23.3%)

- Typical home value: $51,933 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Saks, AL

- 1-year price change: +$18,517 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,382 (+69.7%)

- Typical home value: $127,517 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Ohatchee, AL

- 1-year price change: +$19,476 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$48,626 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $172,522 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Anniston, AL

- 1-year price change: +$20,202 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,136 (+47.1%)

- Typical home value: $125,284 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Piedmont, AL

- 1-year price change: +$20,259 (+20.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,578 (+52.4%)

- Typical home value: $120,893 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Oxford, AL

- 1-year price change: +$23,827 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,718 (+47.6%)

- Typical home value: $169,619 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Weaver, AL

- 1-year price change: +$28,422 (+22.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,532 (+55.9%)

- Typical home value: $154,785 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Jacksonville, AL

- 1-year price change: +$31,368 (+20.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,849 (+51.9%)

- Typical home value: $183,952 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Alexandria, AL

- 1-year price change: +$33,382 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,521 (+54.6%)

- Typical home value: $194,118 (#1 most expensive city in metro)