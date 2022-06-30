FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ames metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ames, IA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Colo, IA

- 1-year price change: +$14,295 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,806 (+26.0%)

- Typical home value: $178,464 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Kelley, IA

- 1-year price change: +$20,556 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,981 (+27.3%)

- Typical home value: $256,090 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Nevada, IA

- 1-year price change: +$20,795 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,743 (+27.1%)

- Typical home value: $204,963 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Roland, IA

- 1-year price change: +$20,996 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$45,001 (+28.0%)

- Typical home value: $205,653 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Story City, IA

- 1-year price change: +$22,109 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,699 (+29.0%)

- Typical home value: $220,905 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Slater, IA

- 1-year price change: +$23,831 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,661 (+28.5%)

- Typical home value: $237,296 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Huxley, IA

- 1-year price change: +$25,945 (+10.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,724 (+27.9%)

- Typical home value: $274,151 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Ames, IA

- 1-year price change: +$28,352 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$50,008 (+25.5%)

- Typical home value: $245,912 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Cambridge, IA

- 1-year price change: +$30,025 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,541 (+32.7%)

- Typical home value: $245,672 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. McCallsburg, IA

- 1-year price change: +$30,152 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,177 (+53.0%)

- Typical home value: $167,990 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Maxwell, IA

- 1-year price change: +$30,197 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,404 (+44.4%)

- Typical home value: $245,304 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Collins, IA

- 1-year price change: +$31,126 (+21.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,640 (+46.9%)

- Typical home value: $174,224 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Zearing, IA

- 1-year price change: +$31,215 (+24.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,269 (+76.2%)

- Typical home value: $157,867 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Gilbert, IA

- 1-year price change: +$32,791 (+13.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,574 (+22.5%)

- Typical home value: $270,023 (#2 most expensive city in metro)