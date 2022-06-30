Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Altoona metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Altoona, PA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Claysburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$11,100 (+10.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$38,349 (+49.6%)

- Typical home value: $115,620 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Altoona, PA

- 1-year price change: +$15,238 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$28,235 (+30.9%)

- Typical home value: $119,630 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Roaring Spring, PA

- 1-year price change: +$18,746 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,491 (+30.8%)

- Typical home value: $171,974 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Williamsburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$21,832 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$46,791 (+43.6%)

- Typical home value: $154,182 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bellwood, PA

- 1-year price change: +$24,279 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$30,229 (+25.4%)

- Typical home value: $149,211 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Duncansville, PA

- 1-year price change: +$30,364 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,109 (+30.8%)

- Typical home value: $216,877 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Hollidaysburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$31,083 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$37,212 (+20.6%)

- Typical home value: $217,914 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Martinsburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$31,573 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$45,146 (+25.4%)

- Typical home value: $222,689 (#1 most expensive city in metro)