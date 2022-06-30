Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Allentown metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 46 cities and towns in Allentown.

#30. Weissport, PA

- 1-year price change: +$36,293 (+26.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,487 (+58.5%)

- Typical home value: $171,982 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Freemansburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$36,901 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,887 (+64.2%)

- Typical home value: $250,450 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Northampton, PA

- 1-year price change: +$37,400 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,415 (+56.1%)

- Typical home value: $293,456 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Catasauqua, PA

- 1-year price change: +$37,402 (+19.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,884 (+62.6%)

- Typical home value: $233,518 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Stockertown, PA

- 1-year price change: +$38,071 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,884 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $285,268 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Palmerton, PA

- 1-year price change: +$38,373 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,074 (+52.2%)

- Typical home value: $233,431 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Allentown, PA

- 1-year price change: +$38,761 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,289 (+67.3%)

- Typical home value: $246,819 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Beaver Meadows, PA

- 1-year price change: +$39,440 (+33.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,700 (+68.8%)

- Typical home value: $158,734 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Belvidere, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$39,549 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$98,491 (+45.1%)

- Typical home value: $316,910 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Wind Gap, PA

- 1-year price change: +$40,117 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,665 (+54.4%)

- Typical home value: $314,088 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Walnutport, PA

- 1-year price change: +$40,264 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,696 (+55.8%)

- Typical home value: $297,929 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Phillipsburg, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$41,311 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,195 (+73.4%)

- Typical home value: $255,684 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Oxford Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$41,753 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,695 (+45.4%)

- Typical home value: $325,691 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Coplay, PA

- 1-year price change: +$41,841 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,136 (+46.8%)

- Typical home value: $291,991 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Bethlehem, PA

- 1-year price change: +$41,984 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,439 (+59.5%)

- Typical home value: $298,600 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Easton, PA

- 1-year price change: +$42,088 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,704 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $308,972 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Tatamy, PA

- 1-year price change: +$43,231 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,200 (+57.4%)

- Typical home value: $307,832 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Emmaus, PA

- 1-year price change: +$43,345 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,069 (+47.3%)

- Typical home value: $317,954 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Alburtis, PA

- 1-year price change: +$43,745 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,808 (+52.3%)

- Typical home value: $302,108 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Washington Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$44,513 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,948 (+49.0%)

- Typical home value: $328,239 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Bath, PA

- 1-year price change: +$44,728 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,565 (+53.0%)

- Typical home value: $325,150 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Alpha, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$46,855 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,178 (+65.1%)

- Typical home value: $286,961 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Jim Thorpe, PA

- 1-year price change: +$48,922 (+23.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,623 (+74.3%)

- Typical home value: $257,126 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Nazareth, PA

- 1-year price change: +$51,339 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,799 (+51.2%)

- Typical home value: $368,625 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Hackettstown, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$56,158 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$141,317 (+53.4%)

- Typical home value: $405,896 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Coopersburg, PA

- 1-year price change: +$58,401 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,735 (+45.2%)

- Typical home value: $422,971 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Macungie, PA

- 1-year price change: +$58,771 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,920 (+45.9%)

- Typical home value: $390,544 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Schnecksville, PA

- 1-year price change: +$58,865 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$132,384 (+47.3%)

- Typical home value: $412,331 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Blairstown Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$63,078 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$135,281 (+45.5%)

- Typical home value: $432,482 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Hardwick Township, NJ

- 1-year price change: +$66,738 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,002 (+45.2%)

- Typical home value: $427,095 (#2 most expensive city in metro)