ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Anchorage metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNcga_0cnXOp4Y00
4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Anchorage metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Anchorage, AK metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wMJWv_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#12. Trapper Creek, AK

- 1-year price change: $-6,546 (-5.9%)
- 5-year price change: $-6,756 (-6.1%)
- Typical home value: $103,630 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IT8Yy_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#11. Big Lake, AK

- 1-year price change: +$1,562 (+0.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$24,550 (+16.1%)
- Typical home value: $176,893 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qk1m_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#10. Point MacKenzie, AK

- 1-year price change: +$1,888 (+1.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$26,582 (+17.8%)
- Typical home value: $176,189 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4Z21_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#9. Willow, AK

- 1-year price change: +$4,187 (+2.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$4,164 (+2.7%)
- Typical home value: $160,000 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDHPf_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#8. Talkeetna, AK

- 1-year price change: +$5,879 (+3.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$31,053 (+22.4%)
- Typical home value: $169,895 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOXOv_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#7. Tanaina, AK

- 1-year price change: +$7,033 (+2.7%)
- 5-year price change: $-22,127 (-7.6%)
- Typical home value: $270,784 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Wasilla, AK

- 1-year price change: +$7,090 (+2.6%)
- 5-year price change: $-20,325 (-6.8%)
- Typical home value: $276,788 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIMZ4_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#5. Knik-Fairview, AK

- 1-year price change: +$7,298 (+2.8%)
- 5-year price change: $-14,488 (-5.1%)
- Typical home value: $271,389 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Palmer, AK

- 1-year price change: +$8,550 (+3.1%)
- 5-year price change: $-19,765 (-6.4%)
- Typical home value: $288,585 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f47x9_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#3. Meadow Lakes, AK

- 1-year price change: +$9,046 (+3.9%)
- 5-year price change: $-17,643 (-6.8%)
- Typical home value: $242,582 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4Pvi_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#2. Sutton, AK

- 1-year price change: +$12,059 (+7.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$15,987 (+10.1%)
- Typical home value: $174,809 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqLt3_0cnXOp4Y00
Stacker

#1. Anchorage, AK

- 1-year price change: +$35,034 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,057 (+24.7%)
- Typical home value: $388,802 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Trapper Creek, AK
Anchorage, AK
Business
City
Talkeetna, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Real Estate
Local
Alaska Business
City
Anchorage, AK
City
Meadow Lakes, AK
City
Wasilla, AK
Anchorage, AK
Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy