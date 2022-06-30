4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Anchorage metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Anchorage, AK metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. Trapper Creek, AK

- 1-year price change: $-6,546 (-5.9%)

- 5-year price change: $-6,756 (-6.1%)

- Typical home value: $103,630 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Big Lake, AK

- 1-year price change: +$1,562 (+0.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$24,550 (+16.1%)

- Typical home value: $176,893 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Point MacKenzie, AK

- 1-year price change: +$1,888 (+1.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$26,582 (+17.8%)

- Typical home value: $176,189 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Willow, AK

- 1-year price change: +$4,187 (+2.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$4,164 (+2.7%)

- Typical home value: $160,000 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Talkeetna, AK

- 1-year price change: +$5,879 (+3.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,053 (+22.4%)

- Typical home value: $169,895 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Tanaina, AK

- 1-year price change: +$7,033 (+2.7%)

- 5-year price change: $-22,127 (-7.6%)

- Typical home value: $270,784 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Wasilla, AK

- 1-year price change: +$7,090 (+2.6%)

- 5-year price change: $-20,325 (-6.8%)

- Typical home value: $276,788 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Knik-Fairview, AK

- 1-year price change: +$7,298 (+2.8%)

- 5-year price change: $-14,488 (-5.1%)

- Typical home value: $271,389 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Palmer, AK

- 1-year price change: +$8,550 (+3.1%)

- 5-year price change: $-19,765 (-6.4%)

- Typical home value: $288,585 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Meadow Lakes, AK

- 1-year price change: +$9,046 (+3.9%)

- 5-year price change: $-17,643 (-6.8%)

- Typical home value: $242,582 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Sutton, AK

- 1-year price change: +$12,059 (+7.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,987 (+10.1%)

- Typical home value: $174,809 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Anchorage, AK

- 1-year price change: +$35,034 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,057 (+24.7%)

- Typical home value: $388,802 (#1 most expensive city in metro)