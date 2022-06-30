scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Ann Arbor metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Ann Arbor, MI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#10. Milan, MI

- 1-year price change: +$19,257 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,617 (+43.7%)

- Typical home value: $245,557 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Manchester, MI

- 1-year price change: +$35,329 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,648 (+35.1%)

- Typical home value: $313,949 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Whitmore Lake, MI

- 1-year price change: +$38,063 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,300 (+43.7%)

- Typical home value: $353,090 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Superior, MI

- 1-year price change: +$42,523 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,812 (+52.8%)

- Typical home value: $303,489 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Ypsilanti, MI

- 1-year price change: +$46,026 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,241 (+53.9%)

- Typical home value: $314,915 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Chelsea, MI

- 1-year price change: +$46,261 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,685 (+37.8%)

- Typical home value: $370,391 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Augusta, MI

- 1-year price change: +$47,207 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,229 (+48.5%)

- Typical home value: $313,054 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Saline, MI

- 1-year price change: +$54,324 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,862 (+31.5%)

- Typical home value: $446,261 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Dexter, MI

- 1-year price change: +$58,307 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,616 (+36.6%)

- Typical home value: $457,961 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Ann Arbor, MI

- 1-year price change: +$59,538 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,396 (+34.3%)

- Typical home value: $487,070 (#1 most expensive city in metro)