Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Brunswick metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Brunswick, GA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Nahunta, GA

- 1-year price change: +$21,476 (+18.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$403,500 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $138,245 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Waynesville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$21,887 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,346 (+57.8%)

- Typical home value: $140,158 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Hortense, GA

- 1-year price change: +$23,502 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,914 (+56.3%)

- Typical home value: $152,423 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Hoboken, GA

- 1-year price change: +$27,450 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,914 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $174,905 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Darien, GA

- 1-year price change: +$30,026 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,315 (+44.9%)

- Typical home value: $194,699 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Townsend, GA

- 1-year price change: +$36,054 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,363 (+40.5%)

- Typical home value: $247,579 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Brunswick, GA

- 1-year price change: +$45,092 (+27.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,718 (+63.6%)

- Typical home value: $207,630 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Saint Simons Island, GA

- 1-year price change: +$142,285 (+30.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$213,538 (+54.7%)

- Typical home value: $604,199 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Sea Island, GA

- 1-year price change: +$1,099,178 (+38.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,572,813 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $3,992,250 (#1 most expensive city in metro)