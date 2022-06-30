4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albuquerque metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Albuquerque, NM metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 28 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#28. Estancia, NM

- 1-year price change: +$9,970 (+7.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,473 (+42.1%)

- Typical home value: $136,655 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Mountainair, NM

- 1-year price change: +$17,816 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,473 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $136,063 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Moriarty, NM

- 1-year price change: +$19,718 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$46,298 (+43.2%)

- Typical home value: $153,491 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Pena Blanca, NM

- 1-year price change: +$22,790 (+10.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,550 (+52.1%)

- Typical home value: $238,185 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Belen, NM

- 1-year price change: +$35,220 (+24.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,164 (+69.9%)

- Typical home value: $177,874 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Cuba, NM

- 1-year price change: +$35,731 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,216 (+36.5%)

- Typical home value: $232,635 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. South Valley, NM

- 1-year price change: +$42,406 (+20.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$107,391 (+74.1%)

- Typical home value: $252,397 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Jarales, NM

- 1-year price change: +$43,618 (+26.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,512 (+68.5%)

- Typical home value: $207,876 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Jemez Pueblo, NM

- 1-year price change: +$44,073 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,512 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $336,822 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Ponderosa, NM

- 1-year price change: +$44,303 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,512 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $267,617 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Carnuel, NM

- 1-year price change: +$45,201 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,088 (+67.6%)

- Typical home value: $287,867 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Los Lunas, NM

- 1-year price change: +$45,715 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,928 (+68.3%)

- Typical home value: $256,024 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Albuquerque, NM

- 1-year price change: +$49,675 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,943 (+60.4%)

- Typical home value: $310,473 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Tijeras, NM

- 1-year price change: +$50,150 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$151,288 (+61.7%)

- Typical home value: $396,566 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Cochiti Lake, NM

- 1-year price change: +$54,374 (+25.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,194 (+72.5%)

- Typical home value: $267,000 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Bosque Farms, NM

- 1-year price change: +$54,472 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,115 (+58.9%)

- Typical home value: $342,779 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Peralta, NM

- 1-year price change: +$55,201 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,849 (+66.7%)

- Typical home value: $304,649 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Algodones, NM

- 1-year price change: +$59,228 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$127,891 (+58.9%)

- Typical home value: $345,058 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. North Valley, NM

- 1-year price change: +$59,731 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$141,965 (+61.9%)

- Typical home value: $371,289 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Sandia Park, NM

- 1-year price change: +$59,945 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$167,889 (+57.1%)

- Typical home value: $461,968 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Jemez Springs, NM

- 1-year price change: +$60,112 (+25.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$117,546 (+65.4%)

- Typical home value: $297,169 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Cedar Crest, NM

- 1-year price change: +$61,482 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,984 (+59.1%)

- Typical home value: $425,495 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Rio Rancho, NM

- 1-year price change: +$65,155 (+25.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,144 (+73.3%)

- Typical home value: $317,143 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Bernalillo, NM

- 1-year price change: +$68,952 (+26.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,208 (+66.8%)

- Typical home value: $325,136 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. La Jara, NM

- 1-year price change: +$70,001 (+42.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,208 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $234,673 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Placitas, NM

- 1-year price change: +$93,297 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$234,772 (+60.6%)

- Typical home value: $622,121 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Los Ranchos de Albuquerque, NM

- 1-year price change: +$97,879 (+18.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$202,307 (+48.6%)

- Typical home value: $618,682 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Corrales, NM

- 1-year price change: +$111,213 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$243,234 (+60.3%)

- Typical home value: $646,537 (#1 most expensive city in metro)