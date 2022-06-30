Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Chico metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Chico, CA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 15 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#15. Stirling City, CA

- 1-year price change: +$13,782 (+6.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,495 (+56.9%)

- Typical home value: $213,674 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Magalia, CA

- 1-year price change: +$18,533 (+7.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,999 (+41.9%)

- Typical home value: $284,469 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Forest Ranch, CA

- 1-year price change: +$26,997 (+7.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,819 (+40.1%)

- Typical home value: $380,261 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Paradise, CA

- 1-year price change: +$30,761 (+10.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,221 (+36.9%)

- Typical home value: $334,596 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Berry Creek, CA

- 1-year price change: +$31,042 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,999 (+46.6%)

- Typical home value: $279,780 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Clipper Mills, CA

- 1-year price change: +$32,600 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,595 (+55.4%)

- Typical home value: $273,713 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Oroville, CA

- 1-year price change: +$43,532 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,664 (+68.2%)

- Typical home value: $332,206 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Bangor, CA

- 1-year price change: +$43,860 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$152,563 (+63.4%)

- Typical home value: $393,276 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Biggs, CA

- 1-year price change: +$46,772 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$157,052 (+81.9%)

- Typical home value: $348,839 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Palermo, CA

- 1-year price change: +$48,192 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$141,177 (+85.8%)

- Typical home value: $305,657 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Gridley, CA

- 1-year price change: +$50,856 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,527 (+78.4%)

- Typical home value: $363,133 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Forbestown, CA

- 1-year price change: +$52,530 (+20.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$114,882 (+57.7%)

- Typical home value: $313,929 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Chico, CA

- 1-year price change: +$53,135 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,963 (+52.6%)

- Typical home value: $484,085 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Richvale, CA

- 1-year price change: +$63,240 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$194,227 (+92.9%)

- Typical home value: $403,259 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Durham, CA

- 1-year price change: +$71,519 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$214,915 (+52.0%)

- Typical home value: $628,421 (#1 most expensive city in metro)