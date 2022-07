Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Canton metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Canton-Massillon, OH metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 26 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#26. Carrollton, OH

- 1-year price change: +$14,957 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$47,790 (+42.3%)

- Typical home value: $160,892 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Mechanicstown, OH

- 1-year price change: +$15,456 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,218 (+48.5%)

- Typical home value: $187,342 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#24. East Canton, OH

- 1-year price change: +$17,663 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,386 (+57.1%)

- Typical home value: $168,916 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Canton, OH

- 1-year price change: +$18,955 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,788 (+61.4%)

- Typical home value: $146,628 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Minerva, OH

- 1-year price change: +$19,015 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,214 (+54.3%)

- Typical home value: $162,491 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Waynesburg, OH

- 1-year price change: +$19,186 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,530 (+63.7%)

- Typical home value: $150,451 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Brewster, OH

- 1-year price change: +$20,401 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,513 (+64.2%)

- Typical home value: $149,713 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Sherrodsville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$20,430 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,827 (+46.0%)

- Typical home value: $180,310 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Dellroy, OH

- 1-year price change: +$20,584 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,058 (+47.2%)

- Typical home value: $206,060 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Alliance, OH

- 1-year price change: +$20,634 (+17.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,847 (+62.2%)

- Typical home value: $140,380 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#16. East Sparta, OH

- 1-year price change: +$20,768 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,024 (+58.6%)

- Typical home value: $170,533 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Massillon, OH

- 1-year price change: +$21,496 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,704 (+58.0%)

- Typical home value: $181,621 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Louisville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$21,999 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,568 (+49.2%)

- Typical home value: $201,959 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Malvern, OH

- 1-year price change: +$22,541 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,615 (+43.5%)

- Typical home value: $213,112 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Beach City, OH

- 1-year price change: +$23,692 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,175 (+69.2%)

- Typical home value: $181,437 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Canal Fulton, OH

- 1-year price change: +$23,902 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,306 (+55.6%)

- Typical home value: $219,062 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Magnolia, OH

- 1-year price change: +$24,744 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,342 (+53.6%)

- Typical home value: $195,851 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Meyers Lake, OH

- 1-year price change: +$26,000 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,257 (+44.6%)

- Typical home value: $205,084 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Navarre, OH

- 1-year price change: +$26,709 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,347 (+64.7%)

- Typical home value: $196,866 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#7. North Canton, OH

- 1-year price change: +$30,452 (+14.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,327 (+47.5%)

- Typical home value: $243,365 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Paris, OH

- 1-year price change: +$30,888 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,268 (+60.2%)

- Typical home value: $221,689 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Hartville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$33,573 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,696 (+49.7%)

- Typical home value: $255,250 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Uniontown, OH

- 1-year price change: +$36,843 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,385 (+50.2%)

- Typical home value: $270,344 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Greentown, OH

- 1-year price change: +$39,326 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,158 (+47.7%)

- Typical home value: $309,988 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. North Lawrence, OH

- 1-year price change: +$41,431 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,628 (+67.7%)

- Typical home value: $269,081 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Hills and Dales, OH

- 1-year price change: +$70,647 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$154,786 (+39.7%)

- Typical home value: $544,187 (#1 most expensive city in metro)