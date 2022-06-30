Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia, Missouri metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Columbia, MO metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#8. Centralia, MO

- 1-year price change: +$31,068 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,988 (+43.7%)

- Typical home value: $207,250 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Sturgeon, MO

- 1-year price change: +$33,735 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,180 (+52.9%)

- Typical home value: $220,076 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Hallsville, MO

- 1-year price change: +$37,177 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,874 (+44.7%)

- Typical home value: $268,253 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Harrisburg, MO

- 1-year price change: +$42,281 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,564 (+52.7%)

- Typical home value: $303,035 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Columbia, MO

- 1-year price change: +$43,775 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,153 (+43.0%)

- Typical home value: $270,014 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Ashland, MO

- 1-year price change: +$44,764 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,430 (+40.5%)

- Typical home value: $292,884 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Hartsburg, MO

- 1-year price change: +$50,211 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,927 (+45.2%)

- Typical home value: $330,589 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Rocheport, MO

- 1-year price change: +$71,971 (+22.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,548 (+48.1%)

- Typical home value: $395,739 (#1 most expensive city in metro)