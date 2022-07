FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Baltimore metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 112 cities and towns in Baltimore.

Stacker

#30. Galesville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$60,774 (+11.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,951 (+27.9%)

- Typical home value: $596,148 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Glen Arm, MD

- 1-year price change: +$61,068 (+11.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,728 (+25.2%)

- Typical home value: $590,305 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Crownsville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$61,276 (+11.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$131,348 (+28.3%)

- Typical home value: $595,178 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Jarrettsville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$61,743 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,584 (+36.4%)

- Typical home value: $504,769 (#42 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Centreville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$61,842 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,127 (+42.3%)

- Typical home value: $458,142 (#61 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. West River, MD

- 1-year price change: +$61,928 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,357 (+27.7%)

- Typical home value: $591,315 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Savage, MD

- 1-year price change: +$64,749 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,598 (+28.6%)

- Typical home value: $537,084 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Finksburg, MD

- 1-year price change: +$65,227 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,439 (+37.8%)

- Typical home value: $501,167 (#44 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Lothian, MD

- 1-year price change: +$65,596 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,085 (+30.5%)

- Typical home value: $615,906 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Woodstock, MD

- 1-year price change: +$67,337 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$134,448 (+28.4%)

- Typical home value: $608,125 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Baldwin, MD

- 1-year price change: +$67,558 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,678 (+28.8%)

- Typical home value: $579,598 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Monkton, MD

- 1-year price change: +$67,884 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$151,287 (+31.0%)

- Typical home value: $639,759 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Hydes, MD

- 1-year price change: +$68,190 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,376 (+25.0%)

- Typical home value: $601,766 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Ellicott City, MD

- 1-year price change: +$68,636 (+11.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$128,343 (+23.9%)

- Typical home value: $665,539 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Grasonville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$69,553 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$148,218 (+40.2%)

- Typical home value: $517,281 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Phoenix, MD

- 1-year price change: +$69,690 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$140,377 (+26.8%)

- Typical home value: $665,081 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Marriottsville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$80,207 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,076 (+30.4%)

- Typical home value: $656,455 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Davidsonville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$81,536 (+11.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,312 (+29.5%)

- Typical home value: $825,613 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Harwood, MD

- 1-year price change: +$85,843 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$155,647 (+29.6%)

- Typical home value: $680,709 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Queenstown, MD

- 1-year price change: +$88,128 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$164,792 (+39.3%)

- Typical home value: $583,675 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Cooksville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$93,073 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,373 (+29.2%)

- Typical home value: $823,929 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Fulton, MD

- 1-year price change: +$93,078 (+11.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$176,864 (+25.3%)

- Typical home value: $876,053 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Woodbine, MD

- 1-year price change: +$98,119 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,871 (+32.8%)

- Typical home value: $719,388 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Highland, MD

- 1-year price change: +$105,748 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$182,288 (+25.4%)

- Typical home value: $899,658 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Glenelg, MD

- 1-year price change: +$106,579 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,422 (+26.9%)

- Typical home value: $873,879 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Clarksville, MD

- 1-year price change: +$110,791 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$187,335 (+25.0%)

- Typical home value: $937,449 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. West Friendship, MD

- 1-year price change: +$112,978 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$201,082 (+26.8%)

- Typical home value: $951,829 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Dayton, MD

- 1-year price change: +$114,883 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$197,644 (+26.8%)

- Typical home value: $936,350 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Glenwood, MD

- 1-year price change: +$129,091 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$202,767 (+27.4%)

- Typical home value: $944,012 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Gibson Island, MD

- 1-year price change: +$235,565 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$462,420 (+25.8%)

- Typical home value: $2,255,998 (#1 most expensive city in metro)