Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Coeur d'Alene metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Coeur d'Alene, ID metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 13 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#13. Bayview, ID

- 1-year price change: +$79,737 (+20.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$231,380 (+100.6%)

- Typical home value: $461,336 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Cataldo, ID

- 1-year price change: +$95,293 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$321,781 (+126.9%)

- Typical home value: $575,440 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Hauser, ID

- 1-year price change: +$96,245 (+24.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$281,969 (+132.0%)

- Typical home value: $495,534 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Spirit Lake, ID

- 1-year price change: +$98,090 (+22.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$297,929 (+124.8%)

- Typical home value: $536,720 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Post Falls, ID

- 1-year price change: +$100,362 (+23.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$287,954 (+123.1%)

- Typical home value: $521,942 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Rathdrum, ID

- 1-year price change: +$107,193 (+23.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$308,082 (+119.2%)

- Typical home value: $566,575 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Hayden, ID

- 1-year price change: +$115,724 (+22.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$330,553 (+113.1%)

- Typical home value: $622,915 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Athol, ID

- 1-year price change: +$122,577 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$402,291 (+126.8%)

- Typical home value: $719,495 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Coeur d'Alene, ID

- 1-year price change: +$122,727 (+25.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$333,239 (+123.5%)

- Typical home value: $603,097 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Dalton Gardens, ID

- 1-year price change: +$177,438 (+25.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$474,081 (+121.2%)

- Typical home value: $865,176 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Harrison, ID

- 1-year price change: +$222,491 (+29.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$512,687 (+112.5%)

- Typical home value: $968,252 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Worley, ID

- 1-year price change: +$237,094 (+34.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$482,612 (+111.1%)

- Typical home value: $916,931 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Hayden Lake, ID

- 1-year price change: +$278,584 (+35.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$584,080 (+120.3%)

- Typical home value: $1,069,655 (#1 most expensive city in metro)