Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Augusta metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Augusta-Richmond County, SC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 34 cities and towns in Augusta.

Stacker

#30. Wagener, SC

- 1-year price change: +$13,681 (+21.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$27,658 (+54.1%)

- Typical home value: $78,736 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Johnston, SC

- 1-year price change: +$14,241 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$34,956 (+38.1%)

- Typical home value: $126,719 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Salley, SC

- 1-year price change: +$14,675 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,992 (+22.0%)

- Typical home value: $88,604 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Girard, GA

- 1-year price change: +$17,591 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$46,177 (+57.9%)

- Typical home value: $125,909 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Ridge Spring, SC

- 1-year price change: +$20,492 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,476 (+59.3%)

- Typical home value: $143,624 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Dearing, GA

- 1-year price change: +$20,820 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,643 (+53.6%)

- Typical home value: $159,364 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Monetta, SC

- 1-year price change: +$21,046 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,336 (+95.6%)

- Typical home value: $129,591 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Edgefield, SC

- 1-year price change: +$21,168 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,193 (+44.5%)

- Typical home value: $166,115 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Thomson, GA

- 1-year price change: +$21,259 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,226 (+48.4%)

- Typical home value: $157,044 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Waynesboro, GA

- 1-year price change: +$22,311 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,784 (+54.7%)

- Typical home value: $146,455 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Blythe, GA

- 1-year price change: +$22,990 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,788 (+68.1%)

- Typical home value: $174,672 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Keysville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$23,102 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,985 (+60.0%)

- Typical home value: $154,673 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Belvedere, SC

- 1-year price change: +$23,114 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,979 (+58.2%)

- Typical home value: $154,912 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Tignall, GA

- 1-year price change: +$23,623 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,999 (+52.9%)

- Typical home value: $150,316 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#16. New Ellenton, SC

- 1-year price change: +$24,250 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,777 (+60.7%)

- Typical home value: $150,255 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Trenton, SC

- 1-year price change: +$26,355 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,798 (+49.2%)

- Typical home value: $187,304 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Augusta, GA

- 1-year price change: +$26,921 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,607 (+81.0%)

- Typical home value: $166,770 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Hephzibah, GA

- 1-year price change: +$29,322 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,433 (+78.4%)

- Typical home value: $201,281 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Lincolnton, GA

- 1-year price change: +$29,781 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,005 (+49.3%)

- Typical home value: $206,051 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Windsor, SC

- 1-year price change: +$29,844 (+19.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,988 (+78.7%)

- Typical home value: $186,198 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Murphys Estates, SC

- 1-year price change: +$29,998 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,259 (+49.1%)

- Typical home value: $225,552 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Jackson, SC

- 1-year price change: +$30,283 (+25.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,850 (+63.7%)

- Typical home value: $148,702 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#8. North Augusta, SC

- 1-year price change: +$35,267 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,055 (+53.1%)

- Typical home value: $225,052 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Harlem, GA

- 1-year price change: +$36,041 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,467 (+63.6%)

- Typical home value: $217,270 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Graniteville, SC

- 1-year price change: +$40,473 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,624 (+50.0%)

- Typical home value: $247,965 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Martinez, GA

- 1-year price change: +$41,871 (+20.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,610 (+54.7%)

- Typical home value: $247,708 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Aiken, SC

- 1-year price change: +$43,783 (+20.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,226 (+53.5%)

- Typical home value: $253,107 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Appling, GA

- 1-year price change: +$46,707 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,132 (+56.7%)

- Typical home value: $293,435 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Grovetown, GA

- 1-year price change: +$47,103 (+21.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,172 (+52.6%)

- Typical home value: $270,459 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Evans, GA

- 1-year price change: +$62,404 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$121,863 (+49.5%)

- Typical home value: $368,126 (#1 most expensive city in metro)