Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Blacksburg metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 21 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#21. Narrows, VA

- 1-year price change: +$2,788 (+2.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$30,874 (+35.5%)

- Typical home value: $117,867 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Rich Creek, VA

- 1-year price change: +$7,290 (+6.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,318 (+38.0%)

- Typical home value: $113,800 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Ripplemead, VA

- 1-year price change: +$8,628 (+6.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$34,858 (+32.5%)

- Typical home value: $142,076 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Pulaski, VA

- 1-year price change: +$10,307 (+8.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,753 (+37.2%)

- Typical home value: $135,591 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Willis, VA

- 1-year price change: +$13,090 (+8.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$50,460 (+43.0%)

- Typical home value: $167,786 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Hiwassee, VA

- 1-year price change: +$13,189 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$47,628 (+38.3%)

- Typical home value: $172,128 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Pearisburg, VA

- 1-year price change: +$14,230 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,243 (+34.9%)

- Typical home value: $167,309 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Pembroke, VA

- 1-year price change: +$14,377 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,521 (+35.1%)

- Typical home value: $167,436 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Staffordsville, VA

- 1-year price change: +$16,314 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,182 (+34.8%)

- Typical home value: $155,643 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Dublin, VA

- 1-year price change: +$18,604 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,113 (+40.4%)

- Typical home value: $201,788 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Draper, VA

- 1-year price change: +$19,126 (+10.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,837 (+42.6%)

- Typical home value: $206,856 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Radford, VA

- 1-year price change: +$19,620 (+10.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$57,470 (+36.1%)

- Typical home value: $216,491 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Copper Hill, VA

- 1-year price change: +$20,756 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,135 (+49.7%)

- Typical home value: $208,239 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Elliston, VA

- 1-year price change: +$21,664 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,354 (+39.1%)

- Typical home value: $193,311 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Floyd, VA

- 1-year price change: +$22,665 (+11.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,328 (+59.8%)

- Typical home value: $217,237 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Pilot, VA

- 1-year price change: +$23,053 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,318 (+41.5%)

- Typical home value: $219,487 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Shawsville, VA

- 1-year price change: +$23,234 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,331 (+35.9%)

- Typical home value: $194,116 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Christiansburg, VA

- 1-year price change: +$24,201 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,590 (+38.1%)

- Typical home value: $241,378 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Newport, VA

- 1-year price change: +$32,118 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,097 (+35.5%)

- Typical home value: $259,762 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Riner, VA

- 1-year price change: +$32,227 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,429 (+39.6%)

- Typical home value: $287,272 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Blacksburg, VA

- 1-year price change: +$35,053 (+11.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,702 (+41.1%)

- Typical home value: $352,715 (#1 most expensive city in metro)