Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cape Girardeau metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Cape Girardeau, MO metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Burfordville, MO

- 1-year price change: +$9,388 (+5.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$39,320 (+26.8%)

- Typical home value: $186,233 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Delta, MO

- 1-year price change: +$9,953 (+9.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$4,344 (+3.9%)

- Typical home value: $115,368 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Marble Hill, MO

- 1-year price change: +$10,843 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$4,344 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $96,803 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Old Appleton, MO

- 1-year price change: +$11,532 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$4,344 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $136,174 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Millersville, MO

- 1-year price change: +$23,557 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,828 (+63.4%)

- Typical home value: $208,219 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Altenburg, MO

- 1-year price change: +$24,557 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,541 (+68.9%)

- Typical home value: $219,582 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Cape Girardeau, MO

- 1-year price change: +$31,808 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,689 (+40.6%)

- Typical home value: $196,404 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Oak Ridge, MO

- 1-year price change: +$32,927 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,558 (+22.1%)

- Typical home value: $240,755 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Jackson, MO

- 1-year price change: +$38,554 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,302 (+45.0%)

- Typical home value: $239,581 (#2 most expensive city in metro)