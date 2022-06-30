ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Davenport metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 41 cities and towns in Davenport.

#30. Galva, IL

- 1-year price change: +$9,175 (+13.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$13,515 (+20.7%)

- Typical home value: $78,826 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#29. North Henderson, IL

- 1-year price change: +$9,552 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$13,515 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $123,967 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Viola, IL

- 1-year price change: +$10,683 (+9.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$27,685 (+29.8%)

- Typical home value: $120,679 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Princeton, IA

- 1-year price change: +$11,595 (+4.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$45,427 (+21.9%)

- Typical home value: $253,048 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#26. East Moline, IL

- 1-year price change: +$12,403 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$26,797 (+28.1%)

- Typical home value: $122,088 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Andover, IL

- 1-year price change: +$12,562 (+9.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$26,797 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $148,434 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Reynolds, IL

- 1-year price change: +$12,852 (+9.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,327 (+37.4%)

- Typical home value: $148,244 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Milan, IL

- 1-year price change: +$12,906 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$32,303 (+30.4%)

- Typical home value: $138,638 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Rock Island, IL

- 1-year price change: +$12,939 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$28,510 (+33.5%)

- Typical home value: $113,534 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Moline, IL

- 1-year price change: +$13,020 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$29,836 (+29.7%)

- Typical home value: $130,128 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#20. New Liberty, IA

- 1-year price change: +$13,148 (+6.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$47,708 (+25.8%)

- Typical home value: $232,915 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Osco, IL

- 1-year price change: +$13,636 (+9.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$47,708 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $157,044 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Davenport, IA

- 1-year price change: +$13,809 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$34,848 (+27.4%)

- Typical home value: $161,969 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Andalusia, IL

- 1-year price change: +$14,178 (+9.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,743 (+34.0%)

- Typical home value: $160,735 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Sherrard, IL

- 1-year price change: +$15,717 (+8.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,532 (+28.6%)

- Typical home value: $195,706 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Hillsdale, IL

- 1-year price change: +$16,735 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$33,420 (+29.9%)

- Typical home value: $145,319 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Hampton, IL

- 1-year price change: +$18,034 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$29,667 (+21.5%)

- Typical home value: $167,395 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Cordova, IL

- 1-year price change: +$18,908 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$43,269 (+28.3%)

- Typical home value: $196,205 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Rapids City, IL

- 1-year price change: +$19,044 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$33,824 (+22.1%)

- Typical home value: $186,909 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Walcott, IA

- 1-year price change: +$20,515 (+9.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$49,495 (+27.6%)

- Typical home value: $228,528 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Coyne Center, IL

- 1-year price change: +$22,183 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,927 (+49.2%)

- Typical home value: $166,605 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Long Grove, IA

- 1-year price change: +$24,117 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,906 (+29.6%)

- Typical home value: $292,825 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Riverdale, IA

- 1-year price change: +$25,007 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,385 (+21.6%)

- Typical home value: $294,663 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Le Claire, IA

- 1-year price change: +$26,560 (+9.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,060 (+30.2%)

- Typical home value: $314,707 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Port Byron, IL

- 1-year price change: +$27,646 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$52,537 (+25.9%)

- Typical home value: $255,640 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Bettendorf, IA

- 1-year price change: +$28,549 (+11.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,167 (+29.6%)

- Typical home value: $285,489 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Coal Valley, IL

- 1-year price change: +$30,798 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,918 (+31.9%)

- Typical home value: $235,618 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Illinois City, IL

- 1-year price change: +$30,833 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,168 (+35.9%)

- Typical home value: $227,854 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Blue Grass, IA

- 1-year price change: +$31,981 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,973 (+31.4%)

- Typical home value: $288,519 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Eldridge, IA

- 1-year price change: +$32,599 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,628 (+29.2%)

- Typical home value: $308,447 (#2 most expensive city in metro)