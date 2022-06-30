scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Bismarck metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Bismarck, ND metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 9 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#9. Sterling, ND

- 1-year price change: $-26,751 (-11.2%)

- Typical home value: $211,168 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

- Typical home value: $211,168 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Hebron, ND

- 1-year price change: +$5,939 (+5.2%)

- Typical home value: $121,108 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

- Typical home value: $121,108 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. New Salem, ND

- 1-year price change: +$13,470 (+8.4%)

- Typical home value: $173,736 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

- Typical home value: $173,736 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Wilton, ND

- 1-year price change: +$16,265 (+7.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$34,604 (+18.4%)

- Typical home value: $223,020 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Mandan, ND

- 1-year price change: +$22,671 (+8.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,786 (+15.4%)

- Typical home value: $276,150 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Lincoln, ND

- 1-year price change: +$24,899 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$38,919 (+17.0%)

- Typical home value: $267,807 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Menoken, ND

- 1-year price change: +$29,608 (+8.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,710 (+29.1%)

- Typical home value: $385,176 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Bismarck, ND

- 1-year price change: +$32,934 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,409 (+21.2%)

- Typical home value: $340,220 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Baldwin, ND

- 1-year price change: +$58,225 (+11.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,557 (+42.8%)

- Typical home value: $555,594 (#1 most expensive city in metro)