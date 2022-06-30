Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dubuque metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dubuque, IA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker

#12. Luxemburg, IA

- 1-year price change: +$18,117 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,162 (+55.3%)

- Typical home value: $171,827 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Holy Cross, IA

- 1-year price change: +$20,200 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$56,986 (+44.8%)

- Typical home value: $184,087 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Rickardsville, IA

- 1-year price change: +$22,963 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$51,882 (+32.9%)

- Typical home value: $209,627 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. New Vienna, IA

- 1-year price change: +$23,013 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,262 (+61.1%)

- Typical home value: $177,288 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Farley, IA

- 1-year price change: +$28,977 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,029 (+36.1%)

- Typical home value: $237,589 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Dubuque, IA

- 1-year price change: +$29,147 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,301 (+37.3%)

- Typical home value: $214,682 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Cascade, IA

- 1-year price change: +$29,561 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,037 (+36.3%)

- Typical home value: $221,783 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Worthington, IA

- 1-year price change: +$31,682 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,206 (+44.4%)

- Typical home value: $228,203 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Dyersville, IA

- 1-year price change: +$32,396 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,610 (+35.6%)

- Typical home value: $238,312 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Epworth, IA

- 1-year price change: +$41,107 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,366 (+45.1%)

- Typical home value: $239,164 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Peosta, IA

- 1-year price change: +$49,742 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,306 (+45.6%)

- Typical home value: $358,328 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Asbury, IA

- 1-year price change: +$53,199 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,750 (+36.6%)

- Typical home value: $338,496 (#2 most expensive city in metro)