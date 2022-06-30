scarp577 // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charlotte metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 87 cities and towns in Charlotte.

#30. Mount Holly, NC

- 1-year price change: +$85,671 (+32.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$170,581 (+94.6%)

- Typical home value: $350,859 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Pineville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$87,069 (+29.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$162,912 (+73.6%)

- Typical home value: $384,389 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Iron Station, NC

- 1-year price change: +$88,120 (+32.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,873 (+80.6%)

- Typical home value: $358,149 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Concord, NC

- 1-year price change: +$91,119 (+32.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$175,101 (+88.9%)

- Typical home value: $372,094 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Charlotte, NC

- 1-year price change: +$92,627 (+30.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,623 (+87.8%)

- Typical home value: $396,919 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Belmont, NC

- 1-year price change: +$94,843 (+31.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,415 (+87.9%)

- Typical home value: $398,579 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Midland, NC

- 1-year price change: +$94,992 (+33.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$177,572 (+86.3%)

- Typical home value: $383,235 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Mineral Springs, NC

- 1-year price change: +$95,537 (+30.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$183,005 (+79.9%)

- Typical home value: $411,959 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Troutman, NC

- 1-year price change: +$95,783 (+32.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$163,045 (+72.2%)

- Typical home value: $388,772 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Lake Park, NC

- 1-year price change: +$96,027 (+33.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,924 (+86.1%)

- Typical home value: $386,826 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Unionville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$96,106 (+30.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$187,738 (+83.6%)

- Typical home value: $412,405 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Clover, SC

- 1-year price change: +$100,796 (+33.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$166,950 (+71.2%)

- Typical home value: $401,428 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Fairview, NC

- 1-year price change: +$102,398 (+28.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$203,540 (+78.2%)

- Typical home value: $463,838 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Indian Trail, NC

- 1-year price change: +$102,735 (+32.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$186,902 (+82.1%)

- Typical home value: $414,603 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Matthews, NC

- 1-year price change: +$103,643 (+29.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$198,070 (+75.2%)

- Typical home value: $461,454 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Stallings, NC

- 1-year price change: +$105,834 (+32.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$189,149 (+76.5%)

- Typical home value: $436,385 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Cornelius, NC

- 1-year price change: +$110,843 (+30.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$201,836 (+73.3%)

- Typical home value: $477,273 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Mint Hill, NC

- 1-year price change: +$111,256 (+30.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$208,777 (+78.3%)

- Typical home value: $475,346 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Harrisburg, NC

- 1-year price change: +$113,954 (+31.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$199,265 (+71.6%)

- Typical home value: $477,419 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Mooresville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$115,367 (+34.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,334 (+66.3%)

- Typical home value: $454,683 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Mc Adenville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$115,590 (+32.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$206,550 (+77.5%)

- Typical home value: $473,141 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Fort Mill, SC

- 1-year price change: +$120,006 (+32.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$196,242 (+66.2%)

- Typical home value: $492,822 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Huntersville, NC

- 1-year price change: +$121,204 (+31.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$209,503 (+69.8%)

- Typical home value: $509,765 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Tega Cay, SC

- 1-year price change: +$129,710 (+31.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$242,280 (+80.7%)

- Typical home value: $542,442 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Denver, NC

- 1-year price change: +$134,816 (+34.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$212,519 (+67.9%)

- Typical home value: $525,481 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Davidson, NC

- 1-year price change: +$135,571 (+29.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$237,592 (+67.3%)

- Typical home value: $590,736 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Wesley Chapel, NC

- 1-year price change: +$146,217 (+32.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$246,136 (+71.2%)

- Typical home value: $591,669 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Waxhaw, NC

- 1-year price change: +$147,601 (+32.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$253,821 (+73.9%)

- Typical home value: $597,218 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Weddington, NC

- 1-year price change: +$221,201 (+32.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$368,307 (+68.5%)

- Typical home value: $905,996 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Marvin, NC

- 1-year price change: +$244,721 (+30.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$364,332 (+53.1%)

- Typical home value: $1,049,916 (#1 most expensive city in metro)