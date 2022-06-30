4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Abilene metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Abilene, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 17 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#17. Lawn, TX

- 1-year price change: +$1,077 (+0.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,786,933 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $162,423 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Hamlin, TX

- 1-year price change: +$9,178 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$19,024 (+46.9%)

- Typical home value: $59,616 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Stamford, TX

- 1-year price change: +$10,111 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$19,868 (+50.7%)

- Typical home value: $59,019 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Anson, TX

- 1-year price change: +$11,955 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$24,748 (+36.8%)

- Typical home value: $92,041 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Tye, TX

- 1-year price change: +$12,428 (+11.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,106 (+75.6%)

- Typical home value: $123,343 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Cross Plains, TX

- 1-year price change: +$14,445 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$39,940 (+48.8%)

- Typical home value: $121,757 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Baird, TX

- 1-year price change: +$18,438 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,447 (+46.9%)

- Typical home value: $129,865 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Merkel, TX

- 1-year price change: +$20,798 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,430 (+56.6%)

- Typical home value: $153,442 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Clyde, TX

- 1-year price change: +$20,988 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,990 (+57.8%)

- Typical home value: $171,921 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Lueders, TX

- 1-year price change: +$22,843 (+31.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,990 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $94,626 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Trent, TX

- 1-year price change: +$23,163 (+20.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$55,125 (+67.0%)

- Typical home value: $137,380 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Abilene, TX

- 1-year price change: +$28,222 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,560 (+46.7%)

- Typical home value: $187,010 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Hawley, TX

- 1-year price change: +$29,995 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,036 (+51.1%)

- Typical home value: $215,940 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Buffalo Gap, TX

- 1-year price change: +$38,561 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,189 (+42.9%)

- Typical home value: $247,058 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Wingate, TX

- 1-year price change: +$54,031 (+26.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,994 (+79.1%)

- Typical home value: $258,062 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Tuscola, TX

- 1-year price change: +$66,131 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,290 (+47.9%)

- Typical home value: $358,983 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Ovalo, TX

- 1-year price change: +$79,799 (+28.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$146,546 (+68.1%)

- Typical home value: $361,678 (#1 most expensive city in metro)