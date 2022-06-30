ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albany, Georgia metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Albany, GA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 12 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#12. Dawson, GA

- 1-year price change: +$8,911 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$18,322 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $63,348 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Newton, GA

- 1-year price change: +$10,898 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$20,846 (+26.5%)

- Typical home value: $99,467 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Bronwood, GA

- 1-year price change: +$11,508 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$22,523 (+33.0%)

- Typical home value: $90,862 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Sasser, GA

- 1-year price change: +$12,641 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,776 (+48.4%)

- Typical home value: $97,464 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Poulan, GA

- 1-year price change: +$12,959 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$30,554 (+43.0%)

- Typical home value: $101,554 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Albany, GA

- 1-year price change: +$14,702 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$27,176 (+32.7%)

- Typical home value: $110,319 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Sylvester, GA

- 1-year price change: +$16,934 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$37,772 (+39.1%)

- Typical home value: $134,376 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Smithville, GA

- 1-year price change: +$17,723 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,499 (+46.3%)

- Typical home value: $131,196 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Oakfield, GA

- 1-year price change: +$18,321 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$45,008 (+45.4%)

- Typical home value: $144,161 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Sumner, GA

- 1-year price change: +$23,826 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,699 (+48.0%)

- Typical home value: $187,284 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Leesburg, GA

- 1-year price change: +$30,975 (+15.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,831 (+42.7%)

- Typical home value: $230,169 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Warwick, GA

- 1-year price change: +$34,150 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,681 (+40.0%)

- Typical home value: $254,236 (#1 most expensive city in metro)