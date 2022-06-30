4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Amarillo metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Amarillo, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#11. Skellytown, TX

- 1-year price change: +$4,101 (+7.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$15,302 (+36.0%)

- Typical home value: $57,766 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. White Deer, TX

- 1-year price change: +$12,795 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$31,755 (+38.2%)

- Typical home value: $114,803 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Palisades, TX

- 1-year price change: +$15,496 (+8.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,467 (+43.7%)

- Typical home value: $195,455 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Groom, TX

- 1-year price change: +$18,775 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$40,331 (+48.7%)

- Typical home value: $123,098 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Claude, TX

- 1-year price change: +$20,538 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$46,609 (+40.5%)

- Typical home value: $161,628 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Panhandle, TX

- 1-year price change: +$27,054 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$54,581 (+43.6%)

- Typical home value: $179,667 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Amarillo, TX

- 1-year price change: +$31,471 (+19.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,135 (+45.9%)

- Typical home value: $191,093 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Canyon, TX

- 1-year price change: +$41,329 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,808 (+44.4%)

- Typical home value: $262,714 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Wildorado, TX

- 1-year price change: +$49,593 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,808 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $328,282 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Timbercreek Canyon, TX

- 1-year price change: +$63,890 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,552 (+41.8%)

- Typical home value: $422,760 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Lake Tanglewood, TX

- 1-year price change: +$123,234 (+21.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$234,741 (+51.9%)

- Typical home value: $687,467 (#1 most expensive city in metro)