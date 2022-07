ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Albany metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 29 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#29. Sharon Springs, NY

- 1-year price change: +$15,902 (+11.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$42,581 (+38.3%)

- Typical home value: $153,820 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Rotterdam Junction, NY

- 1-year price change: +$16,022 (+7.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,303 (+31.1%)

- Typical home value: $224,743 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Round Lake, NY

- 1-year price change: +$23,477 (+8.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,442 (+36.0%)

- Typical home value: $315,532 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Schuylerville, NY

- 1-year price change: +$23,829 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,813 (+52.2%)

- Typical home value: $255,889 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Hoosick Falls, NY

- 1-year price change: +$25,350 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,464 (+65.3%)

- Typical home value: $183,501 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Watervliet, NY

- 1-year price change: +$28,364 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,521 (+46.1%)

- Typical home value: $252,102 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Scotia, NY

- 1-year price change: +$28,736 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,177 (+44.2%)

- Typical home value: $206,264 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Cohoes, NY

- 1-year price change: +$29,797 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,265 (+40.6%)

- Typical home value: $271,145 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#21. East Nassau, NY

- 1-year price change: +$29,896 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$88,345 (+47.5%)

- Typical home value: $274,336 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#20. South Glens Falls, NY

- 1-year price change: +$30,742 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$68,435 (+37.8%)

- Typical home value: $249,403 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Albany, NY

- 1-year price change: +$31,244 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,662 (+37.9%)

- Typical home value: $264,530 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Preston-Potter Hollow, NY

- 1-year price change: +$31,861 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,871 (+82.2%)

- Typical home value: $230,176 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Schenectady, NY

- 1-year price change: +$32,752 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$95,124 (+58.3%)

- Typical home value: $258,268 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Menands, NY

- 1-year price change: +$32,981 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,415 (+34.6%)

- Typical home value: $308,763 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Ballston Spa, NY

- 1-year price change: +$34,110 (+11.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,883 (+33.8%)

- Typical home value: $336,056 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Valley Falls, NY

- 1-year price change: +$34,154 (+15.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,048 (+62.3%)

- Typical home value: $260,600 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Troy, NY

- 1-year price change: +$35,767 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,346 (+54.6%)

- Typical home value: $244,495 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Greenfield Center, NY

- 1-year price change: +$37,654 (+12.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,266 (+38.9%)

- Typical home value: $347,571 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Medusa, NY

- 1-year price change: +$38,834 (+16.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$100,257 (+55.3%)

- Typical home value: $281,401 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Rensselaer, NY

- 1-year price change: +$39,111 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,895 (+59.4%)

- Typical home value: $260,069 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mechanicville, NY

- 1-year price change: +$39,320 (+11.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$113,803 (+43.9%)

- Typical home value: $373,286 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Delanson, NY

- 1-year price change: +$40,623 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,784 (+36.7%)

- Typical home value: $293,571 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Averill Park, NY

- 1-year price change: +$42,804 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,183 (+53.0%)

- Typical home value: $323,766 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Castleton-on-Hudson, NY

- 1-year price change: +$44,930 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,477 (+50.8%)

- Typical home value: $304,255 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Duane Lake, NY

- 1-year price change: +$45,237 (+16.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,072 (+40.7%)

- Typical home value: $325,054 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4. West Sand Lake, NY

- 1-year price change: +$46,403 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,363 (+49.4%)

- Typical home value: $333,969 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Voorheesville, NY

- 1-year price change: +$46,774 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,938 (+33.7%)

- Typical home value: $336,656 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Saratoga Springs, NY

- 1-year price change: +$50,339 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$136,735 (+41.2%)

- Typical home value: $468,721 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Slingerlands, NY

- 1-year price change: +$69,824 (+17.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,823 (+34.7%)

- Typical home value: $465,439 (#2 most expensive city in metro)