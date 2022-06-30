FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Crestview metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 17 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#17. Ponce de Leon, FL

- 1-year price change: +$34,575 (+25.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,975 (+68.5%)

- Typical home value: $172,074 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Paxton, FL

- 1-year price change: +$40,176 (+30.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,742 (+99.4%)

- Typical home value: $171,980 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Holt, FL

- 1-year price change: +$49,369 (+25.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,310 (+81.5%)

- Typical home value: $243,433 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Laurel Hill, FL

- 1-year price change: +$52,354 (+39.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$80,976 (+78.8%)

- Typical home value: $183,754 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Defuniak Springs, FL

- 1-year price change: +$58,668 (+34.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,635 (+90.4%)

- Typical home value: $228,780 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Crestview, FL

- 1-year price change: +$61,229 (+26.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$129,414 (+80.1%)

- Typical home value: $291,068 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Valparaiso, FL

- 1-year price change: +$61,471 (+23.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$144,913 (+79.1%)

- Typical home value: $328,155 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Wright, FL

- 1-year price change: +$62,432 (+24.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$142,608 (+80.1%)

- Typical home value: $320,682 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Baker, FL

- 1-year price change: +$64,142 (+26.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$133,261 (+78.7%)

- Typical home value: $302,542 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Mary Esther, FL

- 1-year price change: +$64,255 (+24.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,491 (+80.1%)

- Typical home value: $327,190 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Fort Walton Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$68,558 (+25.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,762 (+81.3%)

- Typical home value: $342,831 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Shalimar, FL

- 1-year price change: +$74,176 (+22.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$168,201 (+72.4%)

- Typical home value: $400,373 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Niceville, FL

- 1-year price change: +$86,020 (+23.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$178,841 (+65.2%)

- Typical home value: $453,281 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Freeport, FL

- 1-year price change: +$117,286 (+37.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$211,819 (+95.1%)

- Typical home value: $434,607 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Destin, FL

- 1-year price change: +$145,680 (+30.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$262,621 (+71.4%)

- Typical home value: $630,536 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Miramar Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$220,292 (+41.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$344,765 (+85.8%)

- Typical home value: $746,387 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Santa Rosa Beach, FL

- 1-year price change: +$352,344 (+49.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$544,717 (+103.7%)

- Typical home value: $1,069,947 (#1 most expensive city in metro)