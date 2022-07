Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Akron metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Akron, OH metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 39 cities and towns in Akron.

#30. Mogadore, OH

- 1-year price change: +$25,291 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,371 (+47.5%)

- Typical home value: $224,581 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Streetsboro, OH

- 1-year price change: +$25,546 (+12.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,687 (+37.7%)

- Typical home value: $225,494 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Garrettsville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$25,726 (+12.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$69,627 (+42.5%)

- Typical home value: $233,535 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Portage Lakes, OH

- 1-year price change: +$27,071 (+17.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,331 (+58.4%)

- Typical home value: $179,986 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Deerfield, OH

- 1-year price change: +$27,394 (+15.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,864 (+54.9%)

- Typical home value: $205,612 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Clinton, OH

- 1-year price change: +$27,679 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,427 (+64.0%)

- Typical home value: $195,909 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Norton, OH

- 1-year price change: +$27,732 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,212 (+54.9%)

- Typical home value: $212,180 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#23. North Benton, OH

- 1-year price change: +$28,769 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,707 (+58.6%)

- Typical home value: $204,873 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Mantua, OH

- 1-year price change: +$29,045 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$77,667 (+43.1%)

- Typical home value: $257,926 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Hiram, OH

- 1-year price change: +$29,286 (+12.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,252 (+41.6%)

- Typical home value: $266,267 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Atwater, OH

- 1-year price change: +$29,995 (+13.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,406 (+50.3%)

- Typical home value: $261,149 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#19. New Franklin, OH

- 1-year price change: +$31,056 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,151 (+57.0%)

- Typical home value: $226,307 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Stow, OH

- 1-year price change: +$31,065 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$81,223 (+47.2%)

- Typical home value: $253,282 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Northfield, OH

- 1-year price change: +$31,716 (+13.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$87,925 (+48.7%)

- Typical home value: $268,542 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Tallmadge, OH

- 1-year price change: +$32,077 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$83,452 (+51.2%)

- Typical home value: $246,567 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Green, OH

- 1-year price change: +$32,095 (+13.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$89,623 (+48.5%)

- Typical home value: $274,281 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Munroe Falls, OH

- 1-year price change: +$34,396 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,732 (+48.4%)

- Typical home value: $244,314 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Fairlawn, OH

- 1-year price change: +$34,447 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,624 (+50.0%)

- Typical home value: $280,929 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Macedonia, OH

- 1-year price change: +$36,860 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,303 (+45.9%)

- Typical home value: $309,385 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Copley, OH

- 1-year price change: +$37,683 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$94,565 (+45.0%)

- Typical home value: $304,554 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Twinsburg, OH

- 1-year price change: +$37,954 (+13.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,180 (+42.6%)

- Typical home value: $311,917 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Silver Lake, OH

- 1-year price change: +$38,017 (+14.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,936 (+42.4%)

- Typical home value: $308,819 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Aurora, OH

- 1-year price change: +$41,010 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,276 (+31.8%)

- Typical home value: $378,249 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Richfield, OH

- 1-year price change: +$44,491 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$119,169 (+41.4%)

- Typical home value: $406,856 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Reminderville, OH

- 1-year price change: +$46,540 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,467 (+45.4%)

- Typical home value: $328,053 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Peninsula, OH

- 1-year price change: +$49,984 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,199 (+58.9%)

- Typical home value: $335,141 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Montrose-Ghent, OH

- 1-year price change: +$51,788 (+12.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$120,835 (+34.5%)

- Typical home value: $470,660 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Sugar Bush Knolls, OH

- 1-year price change: +$51,971 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,322 (+45.6%)

- Typical home value: $400,116 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Boston Heights, OH

- 1-year price change: +$53,893 (+12.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$130,709 (+37.1%)

- Typical home value: $483,141 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Hudson, OH

- 1-year price change: +$68,964 (+16.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,367 (+42.2%)

- Typical home value: $496,320 (#1 most expensive city in metro)