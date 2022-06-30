ungvar // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Bay City metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Bay City, MI metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#10. Bay City, MI

- 1-year price change: +$15,268 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$32,429 (+54.5%)

- Typical home value: $91,984 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Essexville, MI

- 1-year price change: +$17,225 (+14.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$44,094 (+47.9%)

- Typical home value: $136,106 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Portsmouth, MI

- 1-year price change: +$18,502 (+12.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,023 (+54.6%)

- Typical home value: $164,227 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Hampton, MI

- 1-year price change: +$23,170 (+13.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$64,556 (+49.5%)

- Typical home value: $194,927 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Auburn, MI

- 1-year price change: +$25,984 (+15.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,837 (+48.4%)

- Typical home value: $189,506 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Bentley, MI

- 1-year price change: +$26,506 (+21.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,837 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $150,652 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Pinconning, MI

- 1-year price change: +$26,933 (+20.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,672 (+60.5%)

- Typical home value: $158,349 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Bangor Township, MI

- 1-year price change: +$28,400 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,882 (+54.8%)

- Typical home value: $180,446 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Linwood, MI

- 1-year price change: +$29,944 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,806 (+65.6%)

- Typical home value: $183,824 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Monitor, MI

- 1-year price change: +$31,370 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,375 (+48.1%)

- Typical home value: $207,335 (#1 most expensive city in metro)