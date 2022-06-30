Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Bellingham metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Bellingham, WA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Maple Falls, WA

- 1-year price change: +$73,341 (+24.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$188,462 (+100.1%)

- Typical home value: $376,812 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Everson, WA

- 1-year price change: +$87,552 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$220,355 (+81.4%)

- Typical home value: $490,906 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Point Roberts, WA

- 1-year price change: +$89,752 (+28.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$158,842 (+63.0%)

- Typical home value: $410,787 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Nooksack, WA

- 1-year price change: +$91,248 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$225,276 (+80.8%)

- Typical home value: $504,249 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Sumas, WA

- 1-year price change: +$93,613 (+23.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$234,460 (+90.1%)

- Typical home value: $494,544 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Blaine, WA

- 1-year price change: +$109,806 (+25.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$246,644 (+83.8%)

- Typical home value: $540,902 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Acme, WA

- 1-year price change: +$114,561 (+27.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$228,002 (+76.1%)

- Typical home value: $527,633 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Lynden, WA

- 1-year price change: +$121,550 (+24.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$267,729 (+77.7%)

- Typical home value: $612,387 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Deming, WA

- 1-year price change: +$127,006 (+34.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$279,787 (+132.3%)

- Typical home value: $491,300 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Ferndale, WA

- 1-year price change: +$129,389 (+26.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$282,467 (+82.6%)

- Typical home value: $624,470 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Sudden Valley, WA

- 1-year price change: +$130,800 (+29.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$271,466 (+91.3%)

- Typical home value: $568,774 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Bellingham, WA

- 1-year price change: +$144,739 (+26.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$317,829 (+84.7%)

- Typical home value: $693,212 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Custer, WA

- 1-year price change: +$153,107 (+28.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$310,238 (+81.8%)

- Typical home value: $689,305 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Lummi Island, WA

- 1-year price change: +$159,450 (+29.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$299,899 (+75.2%)

- Typical home value: $698,611 (#1 most expensive city in metro)