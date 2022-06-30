Konstantin L // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cheyenne metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Cheyenne, WY metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#6. Albin, WY

- 1-year price change: +$38,760 (+12.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$84,770 (+31.6%)

- Typical home value: $353,209 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Pine Bluffs, WY

- 1-year price change: +$40,307 (+15.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$90,412 (+44.1%)

- Typical home value: $295,469 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Cheyenne, WY

- 1-year price change: +$52,659 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$108,591 (+42.5%)

- Typical home value: $364,304 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Carpenter, WY

- 1-year price change: +$84,056 (+22.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$159,066 (+54.3%)

- Typical home value: $451,868 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Granite Canon, WY

- 1-year price change: +$85,516 (+19.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$180,022 (+52.7%)

- Typical home value: $521,534 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Burns, WY

- 1-year price change: +$97,142 (+30.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$171,159 (+68.6%)

- Typical home value: $420,489 (#3 most expensive city in metro)