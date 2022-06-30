Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston, West Virginia metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Charleston, WV metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 39 cities and towns in CharlestonWV.

#30. Clendenin, WV

- 1-year price change: +$6,203 (+6.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$21,086 (+26.2%)

- Typical home value: $101,466 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Duck, WV

- 1-year price change: +$6,893 (+6.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$21,086 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $108,070 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Chesapeake, WV

- 1-year price change: +$7,227 (+9.7%)

- 5-year price change: $-3,406 (-4.0%)

- Typical home value: $81,461 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Clay, WV

- 1-year price change: +$7,388 (+7.8%)

- 5-year price change: $-3,406 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $102,708 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Seth, WV

- 1-year price change: +$7,540 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$12,668 (+27.2%)

- Typical home value: $59,203 (#31 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Bloomingrose, WV

- 1-year price change: +$7,990 (+10.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$17,330 (+26.5%)

- Typical home value: $82,764 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#24. East Bank, WV

- 1-year price change: +$8,081 (+10.8%)

- 5-year price change: $-2,877 (-3.4%)

- Typical home value: $82,961 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Procious, WV

- 1-year price change: +$8,630 (+8.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,360 (+52.0%)

- Typical home value: $106,299 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Nitro, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,377 (+9.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$8,649 (+8.3%)

- Typical home value: $113,052 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Sylvester, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,847 (+22.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,862 (+37.9%)

- Typical home value: $54,031 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Newton, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,931 (+9.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$20,511 (+21.4%)

- Typical home value: $116,555 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Dunbar, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,950 (+10.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,977 (+16.4%)

- Typical home value: $106,575 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Handley, WV

- 1-year price change: +$9,981 (+31.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$14,977 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $41,442 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Julian, WV

- 1-year price change: +$10,892 (+12.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$17,655 (+21.4%)

- Typical home value: $100,210 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Cedar Grove, WV

- 1-year price change: +$10,995 (+26.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$7,320 (+16.1%)

- Typical home value: $52,733 (#33 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Jefferson, WV

- 1-year price change: +$11,049 (+19.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$657 (+1.0%)

- Typical home value: $66,492 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Alum Creek, WV

- 1-year price change: +$12,426 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$25,226 (+30.2%)

- Typical home value: $108,734 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Coal Fork, WV

- 1-year price change: +$12,541 (+16.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$11,688 (+15.4%)

- Typical home value: $87,791 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Danville, WV

- 1-year price change: +$13,540 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$20,040 (+26.5%)

- Typical home value: $95,768 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Saint Albans, WV

- 1-year price change: +$13,955 (+12.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$20,118 (+18.3%)

- Typical home value: $129,910 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Marmet, WV

- 1-year price change: +$14,710 (+19.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$5,996 (+7.2%)

- Typical home value: $89,750 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Madison, WV

- 1-year price change: +$14,957 (+14.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$25,543 (+28.3%)

- Typical home value: $115,842 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Belle, WV

- 1-year price change: +$15,056 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$7,740 (+9.0%)

- Typical home value: $93,497 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Upper Falls, WV

- 1-year price change: +$15,841 (+13.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$21,122 (+19.0%)

- Typical home value: $132,053 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Pratt, WV

- 1-year price change: +$16,647 (+19.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$9,905 (+10.9%)

- Typical home value: $100,745 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Sissonville, WV

- 1-year price change: +$18,212 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$30,077 (+24.9%)

- Typical home value: $150,745 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Glasgow, WV

- 1-year price change: +$18,607 (+22.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$9,640 (+10.6%)

- Typical home value: $100,821 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Elkview, WV

- 1-year price change: +$19,752 (+15.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$25,308 (+20.4%)

- Typical home value: $149,499 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. South Charleston, WV

- 1-year price change: +$19,815 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$22,140 (+17.9%)

- Typical home value: $146,107 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Charleston, WV

- 1-year price change: +$20,385 (+15.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$22,972 (+18.0%)

- Typical home value: $150,311 (#2 most expensive city in metro)