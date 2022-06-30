FOTOGRIN // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dover metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Dover, DE metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 18 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#18. Bowers, DE

- 1-year price change: +$31,059 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$18,558 (+9.3%)

- Typical home value: $218,452 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Leipsic, DE

- 1-year price change: +$34,822 (+20.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$18,558 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $204,213 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Rodney Village, DE

- 1-year price change: +$35,988 (+20.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$79,252 (+58.5%)

- Typical home value: $214,691 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Marydel, DE

- 1-year price change: +$41,740 (+16.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,836 (+49.5%)

- Typical home value: $295,333 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Hartly, DE

- 1-year price change: +$43,162 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,133 (+50.1%)

- Typical home value: $305,836 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Wyoming, DE

- 1-year price change: +$44,316 (+20.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,273 (+55.5%)

- Typical home value: $258,383 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Viola, DE

- 1-year price change: +$45,888 (+17.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$105,730 (+53.5%)

- Typical home value: $303,361 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Dover, DE

- 1-year price change: +$47,235 (+19.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$102,202 (+52.8%)

- Typical home value: $295,656 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Little Creek, DE

- 1-year price change: +$47,244 (+29.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,503 (+90.3%)

- Typical home value: $209,727 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Kent Acres, DE

- 1-year price change: +$47,451 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$101,165 (+53.4%)

- Typical home value: $290,609 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Harrington, DE

- 1-year price change: +$50,449 (+26.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,298 (+61.8%)

- Typical home value: $241,653 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Felton, DE

- 1-year price change: +$52,412 (+19.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,665 (+52.4%)

- Typical home value: $324,713 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Clayton, DE

- 1-year price change: +$54,720 (+18.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$122,689 (+54.0%)

- Typical home value: $349,849 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Frederica, DE

- 1-year price change: +$56,766 (+21.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,561 (+53.3%)

- Typical home value: $323,548 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Camden, DE

- 1-year price change: +$57,108 (+19.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,032 (+49.4%)

- Typical home value: $350,986 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Houston, DE

- 1-year price change: +$57,237 (+21.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$116,767 (+57.1%)

- Typical home value: $321,234 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Smyrna, DE

- 1-year price change: +$57,903 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$124,900 (+52.2%)

- Typical home value: $364,347 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Magnolia, DE

- 1-year price change: +$61,419 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$125,301 (+47.9%)

- Typical home value: $386,710 (#1 most expensive city in metro)