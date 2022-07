Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Austin metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Austin-Round Rock, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 60 cities and towns in Austin.

Stacker

#30. San Leanna, TX

- 1-year price change: +$143,303 (+28.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$311,575 (+92.9%)

- Typical home value: $647,119 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Jonestown, TX

- 1-year price change: +$148,249 (+32.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$302,537 (+101.4%)

- Typical home value: $600,934 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Liberty Hill, TX

- 1-year price change: +$149,737 (+33.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$295,591 (+100.1%)

- Typical home value: $590,933 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Thrall, TX

- 1-year price change: +$150,439 (+42.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$283,922 (+129.3%)

- Typical home value: $503,565 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Buda, TX

- 1-year price change: +$151,593 (+41.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$249,208 (+93.7%)

- Typical home value: $515,092 (#37 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Leander, TX

- 1-year price change: +$154,855 (+38.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$284,048 (+102.3%)

- Typical home value: $561,757 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Austin, TX

- 1-year price change: +$155,875 (+29.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$334,286 (+94.9%)

- Typical home value: $686,669 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Cedar Park, TX

- 1-year price change: +$167,767 (+36.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$322,654 (+104.4%)

- Typical home value: $631,767 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Point Venture, TX

- 1-year price change: +$168,491 (+40.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$288,525 (+96.4%)

- Typical home value: $587,705 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Red Rock, TX

- 1-year price change: +$176,804 (+45.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$253,301 (+80.7%)

- Typical home value: $567,212 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Briarcliff, TX

- 1-year price change: +$178,366 (+36.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$336,073 (+100.0%)

- Typical home value: $672,157 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Florence, TX

- 1-year price change: +$181,292 (+38.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$331,193 (+102.3%)

- Typical home value: $654,798 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Wimberley, TX

- 1-year price change: +$196,396 (+37.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$369,598 (+104.0%)

- Typical home value: $725,090 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Mountain City, TX

- 1-year price change: +$198,968 (+46.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$311,843 (+98.3%)

- Typical home value: $629,062 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Shady Hollow, TX

- 1-year price change: +$205,335 (+32.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$429,380 (+103.8%)

- Typical home value: $843,222 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Rosanky, TX

- 1-year price change: +$206,433 (+45.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$325,065 (+96.0%)

- Typical home value: $663,778 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Spicewood, TX

- 1-year price change: +$206,566 (+32.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$401,942 (+91.7%)

- Typical home value: $840,346 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Hudson Bend, TX

- 1-year price change: +$229,938 (+33.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$447,980 (+96.5%)

- Typical home value: $912,140 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Lakeway, TX

- 1-year price change: +$241,803 (+33.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$477,392 (+98.5%)

- Typical home value: $961,941 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. The Hills, TX

- 1-year price change: +$273,398 (+35.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$518,236 (+98.7%)

- Typical home value: $1,043,384 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Dripping Springs, TX

- 1-year price change: +$283,685 (+41.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$505,203 (+110.0%)

- Typical home value: $964,408 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Bee Cave, TX

- 1-year price change: +$300,354 (+36.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$562,500 (+101.7%)

- Typical home value: $1,115,433 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Sunset Valley, TX

- 1-year price change: +$321,135 (+34.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$650,437 (+107.6%)

- Typical home value: $1,255,117 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Coupland, TX

- 1-year price change: +$330,301 (+69.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$480,573 (+146.7%)

- Typical home value: $808,117 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Volente, TX

- 1-year price change: +$337,192 (+34.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$712,870 (+117.7%)

- Typical home value: $1,318,294 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Driftwood, TX

- 1-year price change: +$347,281 (+44.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$602,184 (+113.3%)

- Typical home value: $1,133,820 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Bear Creek, TX

- 1-year price change: +$373,686 (+56.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$662,599 (+177.7%)

- Typical home value: $1,035,454 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Lost Creek, TX

- 1-year price change: +$451,367 (+39.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$838,993 (+111.0%)

- Typical home value: $1,594,689 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Rollingwood, TX

- 1-year price change: +$701,803 (+34.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,385,940 (+103.8%)

- Typical home value: $2,720,645 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. West Lake Hills, TX

- 1-year price change: +$719,154 (+38.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$1,346,290 (+107.0%)

- Typical home value: $2,604,123 (#2 most expensive city in metro)