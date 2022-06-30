ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Burlington metro area

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBBfZ_0cnXMmk100
4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Burlington metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Burlington-South Burlington, VT metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 36 cities and towns in Burlington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2meUcw_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#30. Franklin, VT

- 1-year price change: +$35,744 (+18.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$71,043 (+43.9%)
- Typical home value: $232,724 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FkcYM_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#29. Enosburg, VT

- 1-year price change: +$38,284 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$71,043 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $262,444 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23alp9_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#28. Sheldon, VT

- 1-year price change: +$41,171 (+17.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$81,770 (+42.4%)
- Typical home value: $274,414 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMi7q_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#27. Bakersfield, VT

- 1-year price change: +$41,855 (+17.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$81,770 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $280,315 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVTGY_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#26. Highgate, VT

- 1-year price change: +$47,897 (+19.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$94,074 (+47.5%)
- Typical home value: $292,239 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Swanton, VT

- 1-year price change: +$48,210 (+19.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$95,375 (+47.5%)
- Typical home value: $295,981 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMeBR_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#24. Grand Isle, VT

- 1-year price change: +$49,902 (+13.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$142,562 (+52.7%)
- Typical home value: $413,210 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hmHRL_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#23. Saint Albans, VT

- 1-year price change: +$50,770 (+20.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$98,469 (+47.9%)
- Typical home value: $304,017 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATQ9h_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#22. North Hero, VT

- 1-year price change: +$52,241 (+14.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$131,250 (+48.3%)
- Typical home value: $403,161 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SkNmV_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#21. Fletcher, VT

- 1-year price change: +$53,068 (+18.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$102,809 (+42.7%)
- Typical home value: $343,400 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Bolton, VT

- 1-year price change: +$53,640 (+20.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,777 (+36.1%)
- Typical home value: $319,721 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rQKST_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#19. Georgia, VT

- 1-year price change: +$57,272 (+17.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$117,553 (+44.9%)
- Typical home value: $379,261 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pju4a_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#18. Fairfield, VT

- 1-year price change: +$58,861 (+20.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$121,916 (+54.8%)
- Typical home value: $344,416 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNMLP_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#17. South Hero, VT

- 1-year price change: +$59,946 (+13.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$185,576 (+56.7%)
- Typical home value: $512,670 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IWPKM_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#16. Fairfax, VT

- 1-year price change: +$60,412 (+18.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$118,767 (+44.8%)
- Typical home value: $383,997 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OfVI_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#15. Westford, VT

- 1-year price change: +$63,225 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$136,994 (+44.7%)
- Typical home value: $443,555 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11kjFg_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#14. Essex, VT

- 1-year price change: +$66,290 (+18.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$125,219 (+41.6%)
- Typical home value: $426,151 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Milton, VT

- 1-year price change: +$67,618 (+20.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$126,813 (+45.5%)
- Typical home value: $405,402 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DLuS_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#12. Huntington, VT

- 1-year price change: +$69,781 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$126,813 (data not available)
- Typical home value: $411,651 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QfCKJ_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#11. Winooski, VT

- 1-year price change: +$73,449 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$137,205 (+52.8%)
- Typical home value: $397,301 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e9eNt_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#10. Underhill, VT

- 1-year price change: +$77,921 (+19.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$145,466 (+43.2%)
- Typical home value: $482,027 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTtod_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#9. Jericho, VT

- 1-year price change: +$79,289 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$159,832 (+48.1%)
- Typical home value: $491,949 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSeaB_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#8. Colchester, VT

- 1-year price change: +$79,338 (+21.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,116 (+49.1%)
- Typical home value: $443,932 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzIOo_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#7. Williston, VT

- 1-year price change: +$80,584 (+18.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,950 (+40.7%)
- Typical home value: $507,905 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qC5P3_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#6. South Burlington, VT

- 1-year price change: +$81,152 (+22.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$136,881 (+44.2%)
- Typical home value: $446,314 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KaTQb_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#5. Burlington, VT

- 1-year price change: +$84,453 (+20.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$167,269 (+52.2%)
- Typical home value: $487,635 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Richmond, VT

- 1-year price change: +$91,439 (+23.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$161,009 (+50.0%)
- Typical home value: $483,104 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gc08W_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#3. Hinesburg, VT

- 1-year price change: +$96,960 (+21.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$189,182 (+53.8%)
- Typical home value: $540,638 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xE3eS_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#2. Shelburne, VT

- 1-year price change: +$130,868 (+23.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$248,085 (+55.4%)
- Typical home value: $696,041 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XqFbS_0cnXMmk100
Stacker

#1. Charlotte, VT

- 1-year price change: +$145,734 (+22.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$273,175 (+52.2%)
- Typical home value: $796,850 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

