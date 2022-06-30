4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Duluth metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Duluth, MN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 57 cities and towns in Duluth.

#30. Forbes, MN

- 1-year price change: +$28,220 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,914 (+47.4%)

- Typical home value: $186,310 (#38 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Embarrass, MN

- 1-year price change: +$29,292 (+18.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,775 (+54.9%)

- Typical home value: $185,529 (#39 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Floodwood, MN

- 1-year price change: +$29,355 (+21.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$44,049 (+35.7%)

- Typical home value: $167,595 (#43 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Makinen, MN

- 1-year price change: +$29,706 (+17.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,994 (+46.3%)

- Typical home value: $202,126 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Esko, MN

- 1-year price change: +$29,731 (+10.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,117 (+37.5%)

- Typical home value: $315,955 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Iron, MN

- 1-year price change: +$29,984 (+16.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,860 (+51.7%)

- Typical home value: $207,918 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Brookston, MN

- 1-year price change: +$32,291 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,618 (+39.6%)

- Typical home value: $220,834 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Superior, WI

- 1-year price change: +$32,377 (+22.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,320 (+50.9%)

- Typical home value: $178,860 (#40 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Alborn, MN

- 1-year price change: +$33,582 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,629 (+39.2%)

- Typical home value: $258,071 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Kabetogama, MN

- 1-year price change: +$34,497 (+16.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$60,084 (+33.1%)

- Typical home value: $241,845 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Brule, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,734 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,579 (+43.5%)

- Typical home value: $193,361 (#35 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Solon Springs, WI

- 1-year price change: +$34,816 (+17.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,554 (+46.2%)

- Typical home value: $239,070 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Maple, WI

- 1-year price change: +$36,911 (+23.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,554 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $194,346 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Cook, MN

- 1-year price change: +$37,705 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,740 (+39.3%)

- Typical home value: $233,022 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Canyon, MN

- 1-year price change: +$37,831 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,654 (+28.4%)

- Typical home value: $305,487 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Duluth, MN

- 1-year price change: +$38,218 (+17.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,761 (+46.9%)

- Typical home value: $259,310 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Gordon, WI

- 1-year price change: +$38,723 (+20.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,425 (+55.8%)

- Typical home value: $230,099 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Saginaw, MN

- 1-year price change: +$39,246 (+14.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$78,807 (+33.9%)

- Typical home value: $310,964 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Ely, MN

- 1-year price change: +$40,175 (+21.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,204 (+48.6%)

- Typical home value: $223,730 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Orr, MN

- 1-year price change: +$40,292 (+24.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$65,048 (+45.6%)

- Typical home value: $207,568 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Arnold, MN

- 1-year price change: +$41,220 (+17.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$85,369 (+43.5%)

- Typical home value: $281,698 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Cotton, MN

- 1-year price change: +$41,521 (+21.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,445 (+40.5%)

- Typical home value: $234,096 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Foxboro, WI

- 1-year price change: +$41,559 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,445 (data not available)

- Typical home value: $244,871 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Poplar, WI

- 1-year price change: +$44,030 (+21.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,438 (+43.8%)

- Typical home value: $251,118 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Brimson, MN

- 1-year price change: +$46,834 (+29.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,003 (+34.9%)

- Typical home value: $204,765 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Side Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$48,188 (+18.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$70,019 (+28.6%)

- Typical home value: $315,188 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Hermantown, MN

- 1-year price change: +$56,832 (+17.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,398 (+42.4%)

- Typical home value: $374,153 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Lake Nebagamon, WI

- 1-year price change: +$57,110 (+22.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,073 (+51.0%)

- Typical home value: $307,945 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Tower, MN

- 1-year price change: +$58,126 (+20.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$93,018 (+38.3%)

- Typical home value: $336,080 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Crane Lake, MN

- 1-year price change: +$63,087 (+24.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,420 (+25.8%)

- Typical home value: $324,324 (#3 most expensive city in metro)