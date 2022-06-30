Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Bloomington metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Bloomington, IN metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. All 10 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#10. Poland, IN

- 1-year price change: +$17,237 (+14.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$53,007 (+61.3%)

- Typical home value: $139,446 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Bowling Green, IN

- 1-year price change: +$18,883 (+12.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$59,972 (+54.3%)

- Typical home value: $170,329 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Coal City, IN

- 1-year price change: +$20,938 (+15.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$61,630 (+65.3%)

- Typical home value: $156,029 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Spencer, IN

- 1-year price change: +$23,074 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$67,234 (+54.0%)

- Typical home value: $191,729 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Freedom, IN

- 1-year price change: +$23,538 (+15.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$62,578 (+54.5%)

- Typical home value: $177,380 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Gosport, IN

- 1-year price change: +$26,799 (+14.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$74,669 (+56.6%)

- Typical home value: $206,495 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Quincy, IN

- 1-year price change: +$27,218 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$75,465 (+56.4%)

- Typical home value: $209,236 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Ellettsville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$32,477 (+15.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$96,183 (+63.2%)

- Typical home value: $248,292 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Unionville, IN

- 1-year price change: +$42,531 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$109,887 (+48.9%)

- Typical home value: $334,781 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Bloomington, IN

- 1-year price change: +$42,730 (+16.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,411 (+57.3%)

- Typical home value: $303,186 (#2 most expensive city in metro)