Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Bakersfield metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Bakersfield, CA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 33 cities and towns in Bakersfield.

#30. Bodfish, CA

- 1-year price change: +$22,083 (+14.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$63,015 (+57.6%)

- Typical home value: $172,395 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

#29. Onyx, CA

- 1-year price change: +$22,355 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$71,479 (+57.4%)

- Typical home value: $195,986 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

#28. Wofford Heights, CA

- 1-year price change: +$24,374 (+13.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$66,526 (+48.9%)

- Typical home value: $202,450 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

#27. Edwards, CA

- 1-year price change: +$28,855 (+18.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,657 (+145.2%)

- Typical home value: $188,544 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

#26. Lake Isabella, CA

- 1-year price change: +$29,369 (+16.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,825 (+56.6%)

- Typical home value: $204,152 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

#25. Ridgecrest, CA

- 1-year price change: +$30,406 (+12.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$86,115 (+47.9%)

- Typical home value: $265,803 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

#24. Mojave, CA

- 1-year price change: +$31,630 (+17.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$106,351 (+100.1%)

- Typical home value: $212,636 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

#23. Boron, CA

- 1-year price change: +$32,240 (+31.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$76,893 (+129.5%)

- Typical home value: $136,257 (#32 most expensive city in metro)

#22. Buttonwillow, CA

- 1-year price change: +$34,219 (+20.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$82,183 (+66.6%)

- Typical home value: $205,578 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

#21. Fellows, CA

- 1-year price change: +$34,319 (+25.1%)

- 5-year price change: +$58,484 (+52.0%)

- Typical home value: $170,961 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

#20. Taft, CA

- 1-year price change: +$38,392 (+24.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$73,925 (+60.8%)

- Typical home value: $195,467 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

#19. Mc Kittrick, CA

- 1-year price change: +$39,736 (+20.4%)

- 5-year price change: +$99,889 (+74.3%)

- Typical home value: $234,382 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

#18. Lamont, CA

- 1-year price change: +$40,769 (+23.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$92,245 (+74.6%)

- Typical home value: $215,906 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

#17. Arvin, CA

- 1-year price change: +$41,899 (+18.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$103,325 (+62.9%)

- Typical home value: $267,705 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

#16. Kernville, CA

- 1-year price change: +$42,449 (+16.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$91,563 (+43.3%)

- Typical home value: $303,112 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#15. Lost Hills, CA

- 1-year price change: +$42,961 (+21.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$97,479 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $247,407 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

#14. Mc Farland, CA

- 1-year price change: +$44,287 (+18.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$104,965 (+60.0%)

- Typical home value: $280,031 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Lebec, CA

- 1-year price change: +$46,914 (+14.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$137,040 (+59.3%)

- Typical home value: $368,174 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Shafter, CA

- 1-year price change: +$49,559 (+18.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$126,794 (+65.0%)

- Typical home value: $321,875 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Wasco, CA

- 1-year price change: +$49,576 (+20.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$112,542 (+64.2%)

- Typical home value: $287,899 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Delano, CA

- 1-year price change: +$49,583 (+19.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$111,712 (+57.2%)

- Typical home value: $307,024 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Oildale, CA

- 1-year price change: +$50,154 (+23.8%)

- 5-year price change: +$110,173 (+73.2%)

- Typical home value: $260,597 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Caliente, CA

- 1-year price change: +$53,150 (+21.2%)

- 5-year price change: +$118,953 (+64.2%)

- Typical home value: $304,175 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Frazier Park, CA

- 1-year price change: +$55,428 (+21.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$145,829 (+84.3%)

- Typical home value: $318,872 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. California City, CA

- 1-year price change: +$66,368 (+31.7%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,235 (+114.8%)

- Typical home value: $275,499 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Tehachapi, CA

- 1-year price change: +$66,891 (+19.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$153,249 (+59.9%)

- Typical home value: $409,115 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bakersfield, CA

- 1-year price change: +$71,211 (+23.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$147,907 (+63.6%)

- Typical home value: $380,504 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Rosamond, CA

- 1-year price change: +$74,225 (+22.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$181,017 (+83.4%)

- Typical home value: $398,025 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Keene, CA

- 1-year price change: +$88,695 (+18.9%)

- 5-year price change: +$185,023 (+49.5%)

- Typical home value: $558,683 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Pine Mountain Club, CA

- 1-year price change: +$114,767 (+34.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$215,906 (+92.6%)

- Typical home value: $449,102 (#2 most expensive city in metro)