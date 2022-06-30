ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cedar Rapids metro area

By Stacker
 4 days ago

4 PM production // Shutterstock

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cedar Rapids metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Cedar Rapids, IA metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib . The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141. Data was available for 41 cities and towns in Cedar Rapids.

Stacker

#30. Monticello, IA

- 1-year price change: +$16,543 (+10.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$39,584 (+28.1%)
- Typical home value: $180,432 (#29 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#29. Norway, IA

- 1-year price change: +$16,548 (+10.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$35,952 (+24.6%)
- Typical home value: $182,198 (#28 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#28. Newhall, IA

- 1-year price change: +$16,785 (+9.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$39,210 (+26.7%)
- Typical home value: $186,070 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#27. Urbana, IA

- 1-year price change: +$17,798 (+9.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$45,441 (+27.8%)
- Typical home value: $209,101 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#26. Van Horne, IA

- 1-year price change: +$17,819 (+10.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$39,415 (+27.1%)
- Typical home value: $184,715 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#25. Anamosa, IA

- 1-year price change: +$18,077 (+10.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$40,957 (+26.8%)
- Typical home value: $193,996 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#24. Shellsburg, IA

- 1-year price change: +$20,593 (+9.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$50,612 (+28.2%)
- Typical home value: $230,349 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#23. Cedar Rapids, IA

- 1-year price change: +$22,048 (+13.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$49,050 (+35.6%)
- Typical home value: $186,835 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#22. Watkins, IA

- 1-year price change: +$22,248 (+10.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$52,528 (+29.2%)
- Typical home value: $232,141 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#21. Monmouth, IA

- 1-year price change: +$24,064 (+16.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$42,422 (+32.5%)
- Typical home value: $172,815 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#20. Walford, IA

- 1-year price change: +$24,297 (+9.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$61,085 (+28.6%)
- Typical home value: $274,329 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#19. Atkins, IA

- 1-year price change: +$25,187 (+9.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$60,522 (+26.4%)
- Typical home value: $289,745 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#18. Luzerne, IA

- 1-year price change: +$25,369 (+13.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$47,905 (+29.0%)
- Typical home value: $212,936 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#17. Martelle, IA

- 1-year price change: +$26,308 (+12.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$50,324 (+26.2%)
- Typical home value: $242,177 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#16. Hiawatha, IA

- 1-year price change: +$29,563 (+14.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$65,013 (+38.1%)
- Typical home value: $235,570 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#15. Lisbon, IA

- 1-year price change: +$30,128 (+13.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$71,349 (+38.3%)
- Typical home value: $257,549 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#14. Marion, IA

- 1-year price change: +$30,842 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$63,656 (+35.5%)
- Typical home value: $243,163 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#13. Coggon, IA

- 1-year price change: +$32,225 (+18.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$61,880 (+42.9%)
- Typical home value: $206,048 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#12. Fairfax, IA

- 1-year price change: +$34,347 (+13.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$69,556 (+31.2%)
- Typical home value: $292,565 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#11. Alburnett, IA

- 1-year price change: +$36,532 (+16.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$76,008 (+40.6%)
- Typical home value: $263,194 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#10. Springville, IA

- 1-year price change: +$37,577 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$72,938 (+42.1%)
- Typical home value: $246,109 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#9. Mount Vernon, IA

- 1-year price change: +$39,621 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$82,759 (+38.7%)
- Typical home value: $296,739 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#8. Palo, IA

- 1-year price change: +$39,690 (+15.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$87,681 (+40.3%)
- Typical home value: $305,111 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#7. Center Point, IA

- 1-year price change: +$40,225 (+17.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,932 (+44.5%)
- Typical home value: $275,824 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#6. Walker, IA

- 1-year price change: +$40,312 (+19.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$77,611 (+46.2%)
- Typical home value: $245,666 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#5. Bertram, IA

- 1-year price change: +$42,047 (+15.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$84,894 (+37.0%)
- Typical home value: $314,413 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#4. Central City, IA

- 1-year price change: +$42,650 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$74,113 (+41.8%)
- Typical home value: $251,586 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#3. Ely, IA

- 1-year price change: +$43,369 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$83,367 (+37.6%)
- Typical home value: $305,381 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#2. Robins, IA

- 1-year price change: +$46,235 (+14.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$93,888 (+33.6%)
- Typical home value: $373,119 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

#1. Toddville, IA

- 1-year price change: +$48,411 (+15.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$99,066 (+39.1%)
- Typical home value: $352,608 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

