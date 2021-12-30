National Healthcare (NHC) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 3.1% Yield

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends. These are the details. Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends of US $0.476563 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR B), US $0.531250 per share on its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR C), US $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR D) and US $0.554688 per share on its 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR E). The dividend for the Series B Preferred Stock, the Series C Preferred Stock, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock is for the period from October 15, 2021, to January 14, 2022. The dividend will be paid on January 18, 2022 to all holders of record as of January 14, 2022 of Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO