Presidential Election

Hood Explains Why Republicans Must Pay Attention to Suburbs

By Mitch Kokai
 5 days ago
John Hood‘s latest contribution to National Review Online focuses on lessons learned from Tuesday’s election results. Republicans won the governor’s race in Virginia, and turned New Jersey into a nail-biter, by surging in the suburbs. That’s already become the conventional wisdom of the 2021 cycle, and in this case it’s wise...

@JohnLocke

Republicans Blast Biden Plan to Nationalize Education

Alex Nester of the Washington Free Beacon reports an important development in the national debate over education policy. After education issues proved crucial to Republicans’ upset victories in Virginia, GOP lawmakers are turning their attention to Democratic plans to put the federal government in charge of education. Buried in the...
EDUCATION
@JohnLocke

Tying Every Election to Trump Doesn’t Work

Kyle Smith of National Review Online highlights a key lesson from the Virginia governor’s race. Donald Trump was an outlier in many ways — and everyone knows this. The widespread attitude in the media and among Democrats that Trump was a uniquely pernicious threat to the Constitutional order and to other norms can not, a year after Trump’s defeat, be turned inside out. “Oh, did we say Trump was uniquely dangerous? Actually he’s just like every other Republican. They’re all the same. Our Republic is in danger if you don’t vote Democrat.” Youngkin is a normal suburban-friendly Republican, and yet McAuliffe built his campaign around hysterical suggestions that Youngkin was Trump in fleece. This fooled no one. President Biden came to McAuliffe’s aid to argue, “Extremism can come in many forms. It can come in the rage of a mob driven to assault the Capitol. It can come in a smile and a fleece vest.” So: all Republicans are like the Capitol Hill mob.” Uh-huh.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
@JohnLocke

Youngkin’s Win Means Loss for ‘Consultant Class’

Christopher Bedford of the Federalist identifies a key loser in the Virginia governor’s race on the Republican side of the aisle. Glenn Youngkin and the Republicans’ Tuesday victories in Virginia are proof of concept that the left’s commitment to waging the culture wars on school children and their parents can prove deadly even in a blue state — and Republican politicians who ignore the consultants and follow their voters will follow them to victory.
ELECTIONS
@JohnLocke

The LockerRoom is a statewide issues blog published by the John Locke Foundation. It covers all things North Carolina and keeps readers up-to-date on the stories other outlets miss.

