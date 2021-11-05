CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead and Company 2021 tour: The 13 best performances from a long, strange trip

Cover picture for the articleDead and Company wrapped up its year on the road with the final show of a three-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Sunday, Oct. 31, and in the wake of the tour there is plenty to unpack. This was undoubtedly the wildest outing yet for...

Dead & Company Wraps 2021 Tour On Halloween At Hollywood Bowl Sans Bill Kreutzmann [Photos/Videos]

Dead & Company wrapped up an eventful 2021 tour this weekend with a three-night Halloween weekend run at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA. The most prevalent storyline to come out of the Grateful Dead spinoff act’s fall tour has been drummer Bill Kreutzmann‘s ongoing, non-COVID health issues. Bill’s illness kept him on the bench for a Colorado run in late October which included two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and two shows at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre. Jay Lane filled in behind the kit alongside Mickey Hart for those performances.
