Dead and Company 2021 tour: The 13 best performances from a long, strange trip

The debut album by the Chicago DJ and T4T LUV NRG joint label boss is all killer no filler, finds Hannah Pezzack. "I would love to introduce my girlfriend and my favourite DJ in the world, Eris Drew!" Octo Octa, wearing a cream-coloured sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over her ears, turns to reveal Drew poised behind the decks. It's June 2021, and the pair are live streaming a set for Boiler Room from their cabin retreat, a woodside lodge located in New Hampshire, occupied together with their partner Q and a cat named John. The camera pans across a vinyl set-up, with Drew's scarlet-painted nails flying across the turntables, enacting her signature twists and turns, riding the pitch and performing deft scratches. The frenetic pulse of the music is juxtaposed by her backdrop; the warm orange glow of a table lamp, walls lined by bookshelves, a RUN DMC poster and a large window facing outwards onto the trees of the nearby forest.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO