A version of this story first appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine. Subscribe today. Accessories are admittedly extra. You could get by without a single ring, bracelet, necklace, hat or horological instrument (aka a watch). But where's the fun in that? These extras are where your personality can really shine through if you can't wear graphics and patterned shorts to work or on errand runs. Let a necklace make strangers wonder whether it's brand-new or an heirloom; let a ring send mixed signals (which finger you wear your rings doesn't really matter much anymore, aside from showing you're wed); let your fragrance linger (in a good way) in an elevator after you leave — make it one potent enough they can smell it through their mask.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO