A lot of us are thinking about Halloween right now, but the experts tell me you should already be thinking about the holiday season. Now is the time to do your holiday shopping. Supply chain issues are causing backlogs for companies, so you want to get your gift list done as soon as possible this year. I talked with the experts at Consumer Reports about what shoppers need to know. You may have seen this story on 11 News.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO