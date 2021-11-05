10 iF design award 2021 winners show creativity when stepping outdoors

Mark Doubravsky and Brett Schuster and others helped identify most of these crew cut guys. With the aid of two magnifying glasses and a lot of squinting, we were able to read the trophy the two guys on the right are holding. It says, “Oasis Café Perpetual Trophy Outstanding 1st Year Jaycee.” We were also able to narrow it down to a few years, which led us to finding the picture in The Sentinel archives, May 2, 1968. The caption read: “JAYCEE AWARD WINNERS included Paul Enwards (Key Man and Jaycee of the Year), John Lorton (outstanding chairman), Frank Lorton (Spoke award), Keith Silen (Jaycee of the Quarter), Jim Theabolt and John Wilse (Outstanding First Year Men) with new President Wes Loftin standing behind them. Loftin received a Key Man award and Spark Plug. One other Outstanding First Year Man, Red Garvie, was not present.” This was at the Jaycee’s annual banquet, and we should note that Wilse was misspelled in 1968; the correct spelling is Willsey.

