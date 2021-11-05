10 iF design award 2021 winners show creativity when stepping outdoors
designboom.com
5 days ago
Either camping or road tripping, practicing a sport or preparing for a hike, design solutions make the outdoors even easier and fun to deal with. 10 winning projects from iF design award 2021 prove how creative an adventure can be, as designboom concludes the 12-series collaboration with the renowned competition platform....
Today we’re very excited to share the winners of the Shaw Contract Design Awards 2021 Final Awards and the People’s Choice Winner! Each one represents the best work happening within the global design industry – tough competition among 700+ entries received from 37 countries around the world. The Awards highlight the visions and innovative designs of diverse talent among architects and designers who are actively inspiring new ways of living, working, learning and healing.
The annual International Photography Awards (IPA) competition has revealed its professional and non-professional winners across its comprehensive group of categories. Now in its 19th year, IPA’s annual competition is a sister-effort of the Lucie Foundation, a non-profit charitable foundation that aims to honor master photographers, discover and cultivate emerging talent, and promote the appreciation of photography worldwide.
Salón Cosa, a Mexican art and design event, returns with a new edition, taking place in Guadalajara and spotlighting the work of Mexican artisans and designers. The brainchild of gallerist Daniela Elbahara and curator Mario Ballesteros, Salón Cosa is presented as ‘a gathering of contemporary objects’, featuring the work of Guadalajara-based creatives working in different fields.
Cohen Creative Designs, a marketing and life coaching agency, recently celebrated the grand opening of its brick-and-mortar office located at 7830 Drew Circle in Fort Myers. “Our Grand Opening was an incredible success. I’d like to thank everyone for taking part in the occasion,” said Christina Cohen, founder and creative director of Cohen Creative Designs. “I can’t express how much it meant to celebrate a new beginning. The launch of Cohen Creative Design’s show and podcast, Design Your Life was a fun highlight of the evening. My intent is to stay connected and empower others to live an intentional life and thrive their business. Let’s get creative!”
These camping getaways seamlessly blend the outdoors with modern luxury. Just don’t call it glamping. Take your pick of a well-appointed Airstream, canvas tent, or cozy cabin at these basecamps, each with a central mid-century modern clubhouse, for exploring the beauty of surrounding Yosemite or the Russian River. Locations in Zion, Joshua Tree, and more are coming soon. AUTOCAMP.COM.
The Design Educates Awards (DEAwards) recognize, showcase, and promote globally the best educational ideas and implementations of architecture and design. Design itself may provide an informative and educational layer that guides us through the increasing complexity of our environment. It can highlight specific possibilities and challenges, explain sociocultural factors and influences, or even outline new scenarios for future development. Each year, the esteemed panel of judges selects outstanding ideas and implementations in the categories of architectural design, product design, universal design, and responsive design.
The wonderful kids’ app Pok Pok Playroom has got its latest update today with “Blocks.” This timeless toy is great for open-ended play that builds spatial awareness, creative thinking, fine motor skills, physics fundamentals, and much more. Shortly after launching, Pok Pok won an Apple Design Award and the app...
The winners of the 2021 polestar design contest have been revealed – and the ideas encompass more than just cars. the contest – the swedish electric performance car brand’s second annual global design challenge – invited both professional and student designers to showcase innovative thinking that encourages positive change in society, not simply for mobility. entries ranged from electric cars and bikes to aircrafts, driverless delivery vehicles and even architecture.
KAMIAH — A little rain last Friday, Oct. 29, didn’t deter Kamiah area kids from the chamber of commerce Halloween celebration. Kids lined up in the center of Main Street to be judged in five prize-winning categories. Kiwanis members and Youth Advisory Board (YAB) members judged the event. Winners were...
Five Farrar Frogs will have their artwork shared by the school district, as they submitted the winning designs of the Tullahoma City Schools’ birthday card contest. Mahliya Copeland, Marisol Gonzales, Brookyln Fults, Rylee Ferguson and Rylee Carr were named the winners of the birthday card competition by district officials. Their artwork will be used by the district as the official birthday cards sent to employees throughout the year.
US-based woodmaker and youtuber andrew klein has revealed his ‘next big thing’: a screw with invisible slots that disappear completely. instead of needing to be hidden like ordinary screws, this precision-crafted innovation can be integrated into any design as a decorative accent, as the holes are only visible when the screwdriver is introduced, completely disappearing once the tool is removed. created with the purpose of aesthetics in mind, these new screws are ideal for carpenters who want an extremely clean and seamless look on their finished pieces.
The Polartec Apex Design Awards celebrate the finest products made from Polartec fabric technologies. Polartec collaborates with the world's leading apparel brands, creating performance fabric technologies rooted in sustainable science for all conditions. The winning products are selected from hundreds of entries based on skilled and creative uses of the fabrics.
Joyous color, aquatic notions and natural ingredients are among the themes percolating for Spring/Summer 2023 fashion, home and beauty, according to Fashion Snoops.
The global trend forecasting firm hosted its seasonal Trend Immersion on Tuesday, outlining the cultural sentiments bound to influence design. While the impact of the pandemic will be evident through designs that promote travel, celebration, and sustainability, the mood is also notably shifting from one of uncertainty and survivalism to adaptability and creativity.
Here, the Fashion Snoops team describes the key colors, textures and prints of the season, and how they came to be.
Raw
Consumers are likely aware of what...
The japanese automaker fuses a tacoma TRD sport pickup chassis with a custom-built micro-house, into ‘tacozilla’ 4×4 micro RV. the manufacturer offers a modernized version of the toyota campers from the 70s (built in collaboration with an RV company named chinook). celebrating the campers of the past, the design team sought to revive these retro models adding a fresh touch, responding to downsizing’s popularity at the same time.
Mark Doubravsky and Brett Schuster and others helped identify most of these crew cut guys. With the aid of two magnifying glasses and a lot of squinting, we were able to read the trophy the two guys on the right are holding. It says, “Oasis Café Perpetual Trophy Outstanding 1st Year Jaycee.” We were also able to narrow it down to a few years, which led us to finding the picture in The Sentinel archives, May 2, 1968. The caption read: “JAYCEE AWARD WINNERS included Paul Enwards (Key Man and Jaycee of the Year), John Lorton (outstanding chairman), Frank Lorton (Spoke award), Keith Silen (Jaycee of the Quarter), Jim Theabolt and John Wilse (Outstanding First Year Men) with new President Wes Loftin standing behind them. Loftin received a Key Man award and Spark Plug. One other Outstanding First Year Man, Red Garvie, was not present.” This was at the Jaycee’s annual banquet, and we should note that Wilse was misspelled in 1968; the correct spelling is Willsey.
Here is the list of winners at the 2021 Jazz FM Awards, awarded earlier this evening at Under the Bridge in Chelsea:. THE DIGITAL AWARD sponsored by Raisin UK: Kansas Smitty’s. THE INNOVATION AWARD sponsored by Mishcon de Reya: EFG London Jazz Festival. INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR: Daniel Casimir. INTERNATIONAL...
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Oct. 18, 2021. The Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation hosted its Bra-ha-ha Awards Show & Auction on Friday night to raise awareness of breast cancer. The event took place at the Khedive Shrine Center in Chesapeake and featured a...
Whether you have a big backyard or a tiny urban lot, outdoor rooms are the key to functional outdoor living. An outdoor room won’t serve any function well if it tries to do everything. So, start with an honest assessment of what you truly plan to do outdoors. Once you’ve...
Aquascape presented several annual awards honoring their Certified Aquascape Contractors and distributors after another successful Pondemonium Online event, which had 1,175 attendees. Hundreds of contractors are considered for coveted awards like the Aquascape Artist of the Year and Conservationist of the Year. Artist of the Year. An Artist of the...
Comments / 0