Here's what Renaldo Hill and Joe Lombardi had to say ahead of the Bolts' Week 9 game vs. Philadelphia. Defensive Coordinator Renaldo Hill on containing PHI QB Jalen Hurts. "Our biggest thing is continuing to be physical and play fast. If you're a little bit hesitant on this guy, he'll hurt you as well. We know we're going to get some runs, he's an elusive guy — a talented guy. We just have to make sure we minimize that as much as possible and not let the big explosions happen. We know it's a challenge not only for the guys up front but making sure we do a good job with the back guys recognizing when he is out of the pocket."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO