Jamille Matt: Forest Green striker on psychology, coaching and promotion

Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has been called to the England squad for the first time after making an impressive start to the season with the Gunners. The 21-year-old has scored in all of his past three games, playing a key role in Arsenal’s resurgence following the team’s poor start to the season.Smith Rowe was originally called up to the Under-21s but was promoted to the senior squad on Monday following a series of withdrawals. Marcus Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness while his teammate Luke Shaw is being monitored as per...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO